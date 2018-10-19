CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Falls Tigers were pinned on their own half-yard line.
They were going into the wind.
And their double-digit lead had dwindled to just seven points on the road.
An unbeaten team that hasn’t faced much adversity all season, the Tigers delivered with a clutch drive to win a district football championship.
Junior quarterback Cael Loecher led his team on an epic 99 ½-yard scoring march as Class 4A No. 2 Cedar Falls downed No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 28-14 Friday night at John Wall Field.
“We were in a tough spot – the ball was about as close to the goal line as it can get,” Loecher said. “We knew we had to make some plays and get the ball out of there. We needed a big drive and our guys really came through.”
Cedar Falls finished a 9-0 regular season and went 5-0 to win the District 3 title. The Tigers advance to the state playoffs and will host Indianola (6-3) next Friday at 7 p.m. in the opening round.
Prairie fell to 7-2, 4-1 despite an impressive, 150-yard performance by senior Keegan Simmons, the state’s leading rusher.
“They were a tough matchup for us and Simmons is a really good back,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “I thought our defense did a good job. I know Simmons had a few yards on us, but the key for us was holding them to 14 points.”
Cedar Falls led 14-7 at the half before marching 84 yards to start the third quarter. Sam Gary powered through a huge hole off left tackle for a four-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 21-7.
The lead stayed there until Prairie quarterback Izaak Lindgren fired a 38-yard scoring strike to Johnny Joens on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Cedar Falls stopped Prairie on its next possession, but the Hawks downed a 56-yard punt by Simmons inside the Tiger 1-yard line with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left.
Loecher gained two yards on a QB sneak to start the drive before lofting a high pass that 6-foot-7 Jackson Frericks leaped to catch over a defender for a 20-yard gain.
“It’s really nice to have someone that tall to throw to,” Loecher said. “He made a great catch. He went up and got the ball, and made a huge play for us.”
Gary followed with a 20-yard run before the Tigers were eventually faced with fourth-and-one at the Prairie 48.
Loecher was stopped initially at the line on another quarterback sneak, but a strong second effort where he was pushed forward by his teammates resulted in a first down with 3:19 left.
“Cael hung in there and showed a lot of poise,” Remmert said. “He’s continued to improve for us all year. He did a great job keeping his composure in leading us down the field.”
The Tigers capped the drive when Logan Wolf sprinted down the sideline on a 28-yard run to clinch the victory.
“Our kids showed a lot of grit and character on that last drive,” Remmert said.
The Tigers charged out strong and scored the game’s first 14 points.
Loecher scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak before connecting on a 26-yard scoring strike over the middle to Wolf.
Prairie came right back when Simmons broke free up the middle on a 36-yard scoring run.
Simmons finished with 150 rushing yards on 29 carries against one of the state’s top defenses.
“Simmons is one heck of a back and we could see him again,” Cedar Falls linebacker Jack Campbell said. “They battled back, but our team came together like we have all year. That last drive was really impressive – Jackson made a spectacular catch to keep it going.
“Now we go back home for the playoffs and we’re excited to see what we can do. We can’t wait to be back in front of our fans again.”
Loecher was 13 of 21 passing for 186 yards. Gary gained 98 yards on the ground.
Wolf had punt returns of 37 and 41 yards in the opening half. He also had 61 receiving yards despite drawing double-coverage all night.
“Prairie has a great team and they were tough to play against,” Loecher said. “This was a big win for us going into the playoffs. We like where we’re at. Now we just need to keep it going.”
Cedar Falls 28, C.R. Prairie 14
Cedar Falls 7 7 7 7 — 28
C.R. Prairie 0 7 0 7 — 14
CF — Cael Loecher 1 run (Matthew Cook kick)
CF — Logan Wolf 26 pass from Loecher (Cook kick)
CRP — Keegan Simmons 36 run (Jayce Smith kick)
CF — Sam Gary 4 run (Cook kick)
CRP — Johnny Joens 38 pass from Izaak Lindgren (Smith kick)
CF — Wolf 28 run (Cook kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CF CRP
First downs 13 12
Rushes-yards 30-148 44-205
Passing yards 186 96
Comp-att-int 13-21-0 5-9-0
Punts-avg. 5-38.0 4-42.5
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-30 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
CEDAR FALLS — Gary 21-98, Wolf 1-28, Loecher 6-16, Charles Custer 2-6.
C.R. PRAIRIE — Simmons 29-150, Tariq Amir 11-48, Lindgren 3-4, Nick Freel 1-3.
Passing
CEDAR FALLS — Cael Loecher 13-21-0, 186 yards.
C.R. PRAIRIE — Izaak Lindgren 5-9-0, 96 yards.
Receiving
CEDAR FALLS — Logan Wolf 5-61, Ben Sernett 2-61, Jackson Frericks 3-38, Luke Anhalt 1-18, Jackson Gilbert 1-8, Gary 1-0.
C.R. PRAIRIE — Joens 2-58, Lane Swartzendruber 2-36, Amir 1-2.
