CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Tigers had minus-11 yards on their first possession.
But there was no stopping Class 4A’s second-ranked football team after that.
Ryan Ostrich scored five touchdowns and Cael Loecher passed for four as the Tigers powered to a 56-42 shootout victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday night in the UNI-Dome
Cedar Falls captured the Class 4A District 3 title by winning its 24th straight regular-season game. The Tigers, the 2018 state runner-up, are 9-0 overall and finished 5-0 in the district.
Tenth-ranked Prairie, which leads the state in rushing, fell to 6-3, 4-1.
Cedar Falls now heads into the postseason where it likely will be playing at home for the duration of the year.
“Prairie has a very good team and they run a different style of offense,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “They have a lot of good players, but our kids adjusted. Our offense was really balanced – we hit some big runs and had some big pass plays. And defensively, we were able to get some stops when we needed to.”
The Tigers overcame early deficits of 7-0 and 14-7, but had trouble pulling away from the pesky squad from Prairie.
The Hawks stayed in the game by piling up 345 yards rushing, including 175 by Tariq Amir and 150 by the state’s leading rusher, Nick Pearson.
Leading 42-35, Loecher hit Trey Campbell in stride on a 23-yard TD pass with 7:00 left in the game.
The Hawks came right back when Hunter Williams connected with Gabe Burkle for a 12-yard score with 2:30 left.
Prairie then tried an onside kick with the ball bouncing several times before the Tigers recovered. Ostrich then broke free on a 54-yard run up the middle to clinch the victory.
Ostrich, a junior, finished with 222 yards rushing on just 16 carries. He also had 77 yards receiving.
“Our offensive line did an awesome job giving me room to run and staying on their blocks,” Ostrich said. “Both teams were scoring a lot of points so we knew we couldn’t let up. We just played our hearts out. We have a heck of a team and we’re excited to make a run in the playoffs.”
Loecher was an efficient 11 of 13 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns. He also set a school record by uncorking a 75-yard punt in the second quarter.
“It was definitely a shootout – we knew we had to respond after they came out strong,” Loecher said. “We’re playing well and we’ve got some momentum going into the playoffs. We need to keep playing like we have on offense and not have any letdown. And we can’t look ahead. We just have to focus on our next opponent and be ready to go.”
The teams combined for 1,063 yards – 534 by Prairie and 529 by the Tigers.
Collin Bohnenkamp led the Cedar Falls defense with three tackles for loss.
“We’re ready for another opportunity in the playoffs,” Bohnenkamp said. “We know we have a strong team and we’re looking forward to playing in the Dome in the playoffs. It’s going to be awesome.”
Prairie came out strong to start the game, grabbing leads of 7-0 and 14-7 as explosive Amir broke loose on touchdown runs of 66 and 75 yards in his team’s single-wing offense.
The Tigers battled back with Ostrich scoring four touchdowns in the opening half. He scored on runs of 1, 21 and 66 yards before catching a screen pass and sprinting 77 yards to give Cedar Falls a 28-14 lead.
The Hawks responded after resorting to some trickery to score on the final play of the half. Williams fired a pass to Colton Forslund behind the line of scrimmage before Forslund connected with Johnny Joens for a 26-yard TD throw.
The teams combined for 597 first-half yards, including 328 by Prairie. Amir was held to just nine yards in the second half.
