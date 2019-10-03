CEDAR RAPIDS -- While Cedar Falls’ offense may not have cashed in on all of its chances, the Tigers’ defense never wavered Thursday night at Kingston Stadium.
Class 4A’s No. 2 Cedar Falls never allowed Jefferson to find comfort during a 28-0 district victory.
The Tigers (6-0, 2-0) reached the red zone on its seven drives with the first team offense, and came away with four touchdowns. A fourth-down stop, a missed field goal and an end zone interception kept the score closer than this game truly felt. Jefferson (3-3, 1-1) wasn’t able to move the ball past Cedar Falls’ 38 yard line.
Execution could be found within Cedar Falls’ offense prior to halftime when quarterback Cael Loecher orchestrated a 57-yard, 10-play drive over two minutes capped by a 19-yard pass to Trayton Campbell with 15 seconds left in the second quarter. Prior to that, running back Ryan Ostrich and Loecher punched in drives from the goal line.
Ostrich added a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as part of his big game.
This story will be updated.
Cedar Falls;7;14;0;7 — 28
C.R. Jefferson;0;0;0;0 — 0
CF — Cael Loecher 1 run (Bryce Albaugh kick)
CF — Ryan Ostrich 1 run (Albaugh kick)
CF — Treyton Campbell 19 pass from Cael Loecher (Albaugh kick)
CF — Ostrich 10 run (Albaugh kick)
