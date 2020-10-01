Prep football: Cedar Falls gets back on track

Remmert pointed out this is the time of year things start to slow down for rookie varsity quarterbacks.

“He’s making strides and working hard,” the Cedar Falls coach said of his signal-caller. “He’s one of those kids that’s going to keep grinding to get better and everyone wants to get better around him.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Washington (3-3) was playing with a pair of back-up quarterbacks following an injury to starter Henry Clymer in the second half of Saturday’s loss to Davenport Assumption.

The Warriors’ opening drive of the second half ended with Cedar Falls’ Nate Gee recording his second interception on a deep ball at the 5 yard line. Quarterback Reid Ortiz eventually got Washington on the board with five of six completions during a drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown reception by Zaren Ross-Carr.

Ortiz and Michael Blank split QB duties with Washington accumulating most of its yardage during a second half in which Cedar Falls played its reserves.

Remmert was glad to be able to get a lot of players on the field due to the unique circumstances of this season.