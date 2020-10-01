Prep football: Cedar Falls gets back on track

CEDAR RAPIDS — Three weeks without a victory has created a pack of hungry Tigers.
Cedar Falls’ determined football team showcased its talent and feasted on an injury-depleted Cedar Rapids Washington squad Thursday night at Kingston Stadium during a 41-16 victory.
A program familiar with success, Cedar Falls had a 26-game regular season win streak snapped during an error-prone loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie in Week 3 before dropping a closely-contested homecoming game to Dubuque Hempstead the following week. The Tigers regrouped with a bye last weekend after Iowa City High had to cancel its game amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They handled the week we had off really well,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “We focused on us and the little things, details of how we were going to get better in all phases. Our kids did a good job with it. They were hungry tonight to come out and show that we made some improvements. I think it showed in a lot of areas.”
Cedar Falls was sharp from the opening kick.
The Tigers (3-2) scored touchdowns on their first two offensive plays as the offensive line of Logan Saak, Jayson Weiland, Ty Tompkins, Drew Hoth and Joe Knutson established control against Cedar Rapids Washington’s three-man front and created holes at the linebacker level.
On the opening play, quarterback Hunter Jacobson drifted left and pitched to wide receiver Trey Campbell, who cut around end and sprinted 66 yards for a score off the reverse. Running back Ryan Ostrich scampered through a gap up the middle on the Tigers’ next play for a 33-yard touchdown run as part of his 102-yard game on nine first-half carries.
Ostrich carried a pair of defenders into the end zone with him at the end of a 22-yard scoring burst that capped Cedar Falls’ third touchdown. The Tigers instantly scored for a fourth time in the opening quarter when the ball was fumbled off the ensuing kickoff. Kicker Stratton Ferson hustled downfield and recovered the loose football in the end zone.
In total, Cedar Falls took advantage of three turnovers and added a pair of touchdown passes from Jacobson to Caeden Janssen and tight end Aiden Sorensen in the second quarter for a 41-0 halftime lead. Janssen’s catch was a 21-yard reception with his feet well positioned in the back corner of the end zone.
Jacobson found five different receivers for 80 passing yards in the first half and rushed for 71 yards on eight carries. Identifying blitzing defenders and often buying time with his feet, the junior first-year starting varsity quarterback said afterwards that he started to feel more comfortable than in his four games.
“I felt like I played a lot more loose today which helped us out,” Jacobson said. “I was throwing the ball a lot better.”
Remmert pointed out this is the time of year things start to slow down for rookie varsity quarterbacks.
“He’s making strides and working hard,” the Cedar Falls coach said of his signal-caller. “He’s one of those kids that’s going to keep grinding to get better and everyone wants to get better around him.”
On the other end of the spectrum, Washington (3-3) was playing with a pair of back-up quarterbacks following an injury to starter Henry Clymer in the second half of Saturday’s loss to Davenport Assumption.
The Warriors’ opening drive of the second half ended with Cedar Falls’ Nate Gee recording his second interception on a deep ball at the 5 yard line. Quarterback Reid Ortiz eventually got Washington on the board with five of six completions during a drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown reception by Zaren Ross-Carr.
Ortiz and Michael Blank split QB duties with Washington accumulating most of its yardage during a second half in which Cedar Falls played its reserves.
Remmert was glad to be able to get a lot of players on the field due to the unique circumstances of this season.
“That’s important to us because we haven’t had a lot of JV games,” Remmert said. “Some of those kids haven’t had a ton of opportunities to play and it was nice to be able to get those guys in and get them in live situations. We’re going to need people to have game experience.”
Cedar Falls hosts Linn-Mar in its regular-season finale prior to the start of the playoffs.
“We’re just worrying about getting better,” Remmert said. “Who knows how (postseason) is going to play out with pods? We’re just trying to get the best we can.”
Certainly Thursday night’s performance has the Tigers feeling closer to a team that’s back on track and capable of making a deep postseason run.
“It gives us a lot of confidence going into next week and then the playoffs,” Jacobson said. “We don’t have that much time left, so we’ve got to really get it figured out by the time we get to the playoffs.”
Cedar Falls 41, Cedar Rapids Washington 16
C.R. Washington 0 0 0 16 — 16
Cedar Falls 27 14 0 0 — 41
Support Local Journalism
CF — Trey Campbell 66 run (Jake Hulstein kick)
CF — Ryan Ostrich 33 run (Hulstein kick)
CF — Ryan Ostrich 22 run (Hulstein kick)
CF — Stratton Ferson fumble recovery (run failed)
CF — Caeden Janssen 21 pass from Hunter Jacobson (Hulstein kick)
CF — Aiden Sorensen 11 pass from Jacobson (Hulstein kick)
CRW — Zaren Ross-Carr 8 pass from Reid Ortiz (Miles Thompson run)
CRW — Maxwell Bjornsen 14 pass from Michael Blank (Jabari Dobbs run)
TEAM STATISTICS
CRW CF
First downs 15 17
Rushes-yards 27-136 36-279
Comp-att-int 14-23-2 7-10-0
Passing yards 137 84
Punts-avg 3-24.3 3-52.6
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-0
Penalties-yards 2-20 5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
C.R. WASHINGTON — Michael Blank 7-62, Reid Ortiz 8-27, Miles Thompson 6-35, Jabari Dobbs 5-13, Zaren Ross-Carr 1-minus 1.
CEDAR FALLS — Ryan Ostrich 9-102, Hunter Jacobson 8-71, Trey Campbell 2-64, Carter Ernst 11-30, Jacob Michael 3-7, Alex Schmidt 1-5, Andrew Wikner 2-0.
Passing
C.R. WASHINGTON — Ortiz 8-15-2, 77 yards, Blank 6-8-0, 60 yards.
CEDAR FALLS — Jacobson 6-9-0, 80 yards, Wikner 1-1-0, 4 yards.
Receiving
C.R. WASHINGTON — Bjornsen 5-56, Ross-Carr 4-28, Blank 3-38, DayMarcus Hare 1-5.
CEDAR FALLS — Aiden Sorensen 2-40, Caeden Janssen 1-21, Ostrich 1-8, Daniel Hutchins 1-7, Campbell 1-4, Nolan North 1-4.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!