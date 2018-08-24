AMES — Cedar Falls shut down Ames’ offense and posted a 31-0 shutout Friday night to open the 2018 high school football season.
The Tigers held the Cyclones to minus-9 yards on 17 rushing attempts and just 166 yards of total offense.
“I was very pleased with the way our defense played and with their effort,” said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. “Our young defensive front, I thought those kids got after it pretty good. Our linebacker play with Jack Campbell, Tate Johnson and Dakota Southworth was good all night, and some of the young guys getting out there for the first time played real well.”
Logan Wolf opened the scoring with a 59-yard punt return that touched off a night filled with fireworks for the versatile senior.
Offensively, Cedar Falls’ passing game then clicked for touchdowns from Cael Loecher to Wolf covering 83, 37 and 8 yards. Loecher finished 8 of 14 for 148 yards in his debut as a varsity quarterback while Wolf also took snaps under center and was 4 of 4 for 33 yards.
“Logan Wolf did a lot of great things in the open field,” said Remmert. “He had a good game.”
Sam Gary led the ground game with 67 yards on 14 carries and kicker Matthew Cook made a big contribution with four PATs, a 43-yard field goal and five kickoffs into the Ames end zone.
“Offensively, we did some real good things in the first half,” said Remmert. “In the second half, I think we missed a few opportunities.”
Cedar Falls hosts Iowa City High next Friday.
Cedar Falls 31, Ames 0
Cedar Falls 14 14 3 0 — 31
Ames 0 0 0 0 — 0
CF — Logan Wolf 59 punt return (Matthew Cook kick)
CF — Wolf 83 pass from Cael Loecher (Cook kick)
CF — Wolf 37 pass from Loecher (Cook kick)
CF — Wolf 8 pass from Loecher (Cook kick)
CF — FG Cook 43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
CEDAR FALLS — Sam Gary 14-67, Bo Grosse 10-33, Westen Graham 2-15, Jackson Gilbert 1-6, Cael Loecher 2-1, Logan Wolf 3-minus 1.
AMES — Kavon Domond 6-5, Tyson Chambers 1-0, Gabe Ante 3-minus 3, Cooper Downs 7-minus 11.
Passing
CEDAR FALLS — Loecher 8-14-0, 148 yards, Wolf 4-4-0, 33 yards.
AMES — Cooper Downs 22-47, 175 yards.
Receiving
CEDAR FALLS — Wolf 4-137, Jackson Frericks 2-14, Gary 1-12, Luke Anhalt 1-10, Gilbert 1-7, Bryce Albaugh 1-6, Grosse 2-minus 5.
AMES — Will Krapfl 6-52, Domond 4-46, Ante 8-39, Tamin Lipsey 1-23, Jonah Strawhacker 1-7, Keaton Wahl 1-5, Dane Hustedt 1-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.