DUBUQUE -- For a while, Dubuque Hempstead’s Calvin Allison entered uncharted territory Friday night.
By the end of the night though, he and his Mustang teammates were in the same boat as every other team that’s stepped in front of the Cedar Falls football team this season.
The second-ranked Tigers made Hempstead their third shutout victim of the year with a convincing 39-0 win in a Class 4A, District 3 opener at Dalzell Field.
"We got off to a good start and were able put some points on the board early," said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. "Our defense again played pretty consistent the majority of the night."
Hempstead (1-4, 0-1) took the opening kick and chewed up over half of the first-quarter clock, but came away empty, wasting a pair of jaw-dropping third-down conversions by quarterback Aidan Dunne. Dunne backpedaled nearly sideline to sideline amidst the Tigers’ pass rush and connected with Reed Snitker on each occasion to keep the drive alive.
Remmert said it took his team a few minutes to adjust to the tempo of the Mustangs' wing-T attack.
"They had that five-, six-minute drive in the first quarter, but we settled down and played pretty well all night," he noted.
The biggest highlight for the Mustangs, though, came compliments of Allison, whose second-quarter interception was the first of the year thrown by the Tigers’ Cael Loecher.
Allison’s pick aside, Cedar Falls had no issues offensively. The Tigers started five straight possessions in Hempstead territory.
Logan Wolf caught two first-quarter TD passes from Loecher, and Bo Grosse scored from two yards out late in the second quarter as Cedar Falls (5-0, 1-0) poured it on. The junior added a five-yard plunge for a score early in the fourth -- once again after Cedar Falls took over in Hempstead territory.
Charles Custer put an exclamation point on the Tigers’ win with a four-yard scoring run with just 1:33 left in the game.
Practically the only thing that slowed the Tigers down was the Tigers themselves. Cedar Falls had 11 penalties in the game
“Coming into the game I thought they were better offensively than defensively,” Hempstead coach Mike Hoskins said. “I’m not so sure about that anymore.”
Grosse led Cedar Falls' rushing attack with 83 yards on 23 carries, Loecher finished 9 of 15 for 137 yards and two TDs and Wolf turned six pass receptions into 115 yards and two scores. Defensively, David Louviere and Tien Porter intercepted passes and Custer blocked a punt to set up a Tiger touchdown.
"It's a good win, a district win," said Remmert. "To go on the road and beat Hempstead in Dubuque is a good way to start district play."
