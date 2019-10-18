GRUNDY CENTER -- Facing a fourth-and-one from his 32-yard line with a six-point lead and two minutes remaining, Grundy Center coach Travis Zajac called timeout and looked his quarterback in the eyes.
Sophomore QB Logan Knaack was determined to see the Spartans' offense end a crucial district battle with Hudson on its own terms. Knaack received a push up front and converted the first down to run out the clock on a 13-7 victory that will likely send Grundy Center into the playoffs as an at-large qualifier.
“When I saw number 10 (Knaack) walking over to me and I could see the look in his eye, I knew what I had to do,” Zajac said. “We counted on those guys up front and you put the ball in the hands of number 10 or 23 (Zach Opeheim) and good things happen.”
Added Knaack, “It was great. Our two backs gave us a really good push. They got us there and that was the game.”
Grundy Center (6-1, 4-1 district) ran half as many plays as Hudson (3-5, 3-2) for 111 fewer yards, but took advantage of two big plays and a solid red zone defense to prevail.
“Hudson, they’re a good football team and they presented us with fits up front,” Zajac said. “We were able to make one more big play than they were.”
Opheim recorded 48 of 67 total rushing yards on a game-tying run in the first quarter. His shoe slipped off as he broke a tackle before covering the final 45 yards of his touchdown run.
“I lost traction, but you’ve just got to keep going,” Opheim smiled. “You’ve just got to go with the flow.”
Knaack then put Grundy Center in the lead for good on the opening drive of the third quarter. The quarterback read the defensive end on an option play and sprinted 71 yards into the end zone.
“He’s grown leaps and bounds from the day I took the job,” Grundy Center’s first-year head coach said of Knaack, who rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries and passed for 66. “Knowing what kind of player he was as a freshman, it was going to be more about fine-tuning and getting him into a position where he can see the big picture. … Now he’s got such a sound grasp on the offense and he can kind of read my mind with the play calls.”
You have free articles remaining.
It was another frustrating night for a Hudson team that has suffered four of its five losses to teams that will likely qualify for the playoffs. The Pirates’ offense has outgained both their opponents during the two district setbacks.
Hudson senior Ethan Fulcher recovered a fumble on Grundy Center’s 38, and then showcased his running back skills to give the Pirates an early first-quarter lead. Fulcher followed an elusive 13-yard gain with a physical five-yard TD run and finished the night with 178 yards on 26 carries.
“The work that he put forward to get back on the field even when we're in a bad situation record-wise is something that we’ll never forget,” Hudson coach Justin Brekke said of Fulcher, who was sidelined with an injury during the Pirates’ first two losses. “It’s one of the most commendable things I’ve ever seen. He’s done it ever since he was a freshman. He sets the tone for expectations.”
Hudson had opportunities, but finished scoreless on its final four trips into the red zone. Grundy Center came up with a fourth-down stop inches from the goal line, and later benefited from a fumble into the end zone for a touchback at the end of the first half. Hudson also missed two field goals and had a shot at the end zone from 23 yards out miss late in the fourth quarter before Grundy Center ran out the clock.
“We can hang with most teams that are qualifying for the playoffs and we showed that again tonight,” Brekke said. “This one really hurts, but I’m still super proud of these guys.”
A Grundy Center team that was unable to close out North Tama for the district title two weeks prior ultimately showed its resilience on this night.
“That experience at North Tama two weeks ago revealed a lot about the young men we have in this program,” Zajac said. “All the different times tonight where it got really hard and they could have chosen to fold, they didn’t do that. Every single time they rose to the challenge and I’m an incredibly proud coach right now.”
Grundy Center’s youthful team has persevered through a district slate with plenty of parity.
“We’ve come a long ways from getting a new coach in the summer,” Knaack said. “We’ve had a lot of questions, but they’ve all been answered and we just keep getting better and better every week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.