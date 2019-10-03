Passing
Player;Comp;Att;Int;Yds;TDs
Jacob Herold (South Winn);103;160;5;1,640;15
Colin Muller (Osage);64;121;5;1,060;11
Drew Sonnenberg (Dike-NH);50;65;2;920;15
Owen Thomas (A-P);60;107;4;916;7
Dylan Reyes (East);77;131;3;895;6
Cael Loecher (Cedar Falls);63;101;3;878;9
Jase Pilcher (Jesup);82;150;5;817;7
Titan Opperman (AGWSR);35;63;1;740;9
Dalton Lake (South Hardin);56;100;3;725;9
Kobe Risse (Wapsie Valley);47;78;3;703;7
Logan Schmitt (Indee);50;71;2;691;10
Carter Gallagher (Columbus);42;68;2;673;10
Cael Frost (Don Bosco);25;44;0;572;13
Rushing
Player;Rushes;Yards;Tds
Gage Voshell (Oelwein);141;881;11
Logan Schmitt (Indee);90;850;13
Isaac Tolbert (West);81;775;6
Ray Seidel (Columbus);70;772;9
Cade Bennett (Dike-NH);77;715;9
Carson Pariseau (Janesville);69;685;12
Zach Opheim (Grundy Center);99;680;9
Thomas Even (Don Bosco);39;661;10
Keagan Giesking (Glad-Rein);66;612;10
Kjuan Owens (East);60;607;9
Liam McIntyre (North Fayette);103;562;5
Trevor Sauerbrei (Wapsie Valley);71;549;10
Reece Wilson (Crestwood);92;547;8
Dylan Elsbernd (Turkey Valley);65;546;8
Receiving
Player;Receptions;Yards;TDs
Noah Tieskoetter (South Winn);24;549;6
Cael Kuboushek (South Winn);43;513;3
Parker Kiewiet (Dike-NH);19;488;9
Spencer Mooberry (Osage);23;424;4
Beau Butler (South Hardin);23;407;6
Carter Wenthold (South Winn);20;379;7
Terrance Colar (A-P);15;341;4
Chase Harms (AGWSR);13;333;5
Jack Haren (A-P);23;325;2
Ben Sinnott (Columbus);20;320;9
Brodie Kresser (Jesup);24;315;5
Tyrell Newman (East);23;294;4
