Passing

Player;Comp;Att;Int;Yds;TDs

Jacob Herold (South Winn);103;160;5;1,640;15

Colin Muller (Osage);64;121;5;1,060;11

Drew Sonnenberg (Dike-NH);50;65;2;920;15

Owen Thomas (A-P);60;107;4;916;7

Dylan Reyes (East);77;131;3;895;6

Cael Loecher (Cedar Falls);63;101;3;878;9

Jase Pilcher (Jesup);82;150;5;817;7

Titan Opperman (AGWSR);35;63;1;740;9

Dalton Lake (South Hardin);56;100;3;725;9

Kobe Risse (Wapsie Valley);47;78;3;703;7

Logan Schmitt (Indee);50;71;2;691;10

Carter Gallagher (Columbus);42;68;2;673;10

Cael Frost (Don Bosco);25;44;0;572;13

Rushing

Player;Rushes;Yards;Tds

Gage Voshell (Oelwein);141;881;11

Logan Schmitt (Indee);90;850;13

Isaac Tolbert (West);81;775;6

Ray Seidel (Columbus);70;772;9

Cade Bennett (Dike-NH);77;715;9

Carson Pariseau (Janesville);69;685;12

Zach Opheim (Grundy Center);99;680;9

Thomas Even (Don Bosco);39;661;10

Keagan Giesking (Glad-Rein);66;612;10

Kjuan Owens (East);60;607;9

Liam McIntyre (North Fayette);103;562;5

Trevor Sauerbrei (Wapsie Valley);71;549;10

Reece Wilson (Crestwood);92;547;8

Dylan Elsbernd (Turkey Valley);65;546;8

Receiving

Player;Receptions;Yards;TDs

Noah Tieskoetter (South Winn);24;549;6

Cael Kuboushek (South Winn);43;513;3

Parker Kiewiet (Dike-NH);19;488;9

Spencer Mooberry (Osage);23;424;4

Beau Butler (South Hardin);23;407;6

Carter Wenthold (South Winn);20;379;7

Terrance Colar (A-P);15;341;4

Chase Harms (AGWSR);13;333;5

Jack Haren (A-P);23;325;2

Ben Sinnott (Columbus);20;320;9

Brodie Kresser (Jesup);24;315;5

Tyrell Newman (East);23;294;4

