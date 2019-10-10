{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art prep football

Passing

Player;Comp;Att;Int;Yds;TDs

Jacob Herold (South Winn);117;187;5;1,836;17

Colin Muller (Osage);73;137;5;1,223;13

Dylan Reyes (East);96;165;5;1,187;7

Owen Thomas (Apling-Park);70;138;6;1,086;9

Drew Sonnenberg (Dike-NH);56;72;3;1,070;16

Cael Loecher (Cedar Falls);79;124;4;1,008;10

Jase Pilcher (Jesup);90;168;6;956;9

Logan Schmitt (Indee);65;96;2;900;12

Titan Opperman (AGWSR);40;71;2;861;11

Kobe Risse (Wapsie Valley);56;94;3;843;12

Carter Gallagher (Columbus);53;91;2;788;11

Rushing

Player;Rushes;Yards;TDs

Jack Sievert (Saint Ansgar);126;1,085;22

Isaac Tolbert (West);116;1,012;6

Logan Schmitt (Indee);122;971;15

Ray Seidel (Columbus);91;930;10

Thomas Even (Don Bosco);53;928;14

Gage Voshell (Oelwein);153;916;11

Cade Bennett (Dike-NH);91;803;12

Carson Pariseau (Janesville);85;795;14

Lawson Losee (Riceville);158;791;11

Zach Opheim (Grundy Center);121;766;11

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keagan Giesking (Glad-Rein);73;755;12

Receiving

Player;Receptions;Yards;TDs

Noah Tieskoetter (South Winn);30;605;6

Cael Kuboushek (South Winn);46;581;4

Parker Kiewiet (Dike-NH);20;544;9

Beau Butler (South Hardin);27;493;7

Spencer Mooberry (Osage);27;485;5

Terrence Colar (Apling-Park);19;419;5

Tyrell Newman (East);28;384;4

Ben Sinnott (Columbus);25;383;10

Carter Wenthold (South Winn);20;379;7

Jack Haren (Apling-Park);26;373;3

Lincoln Drewis (Tripoli);22;366;7

Tackles

Player:Solo;Assisted:Total

Judge Losee (Riceville);54;22;76

Gabe Heideman (Dunkerton);49;21.5;70.5

Jacob Hanley (East);61;5;66

Jacob Brandt (Dunkerton);36;27.5;63.5

Jalen Meyer (Apling-Park);37;25.5;62.5

Evan Kalainoff (Nash-Plain);44;18;62

Dallas Westhoff (Columbus);43;13.5;58.5

Carson Pariseau (Janesville);33;24.5;57.5

Ahkil Muhammad (East);46;9.5;55.5

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments