Passing
Player;Comp;Att;Int;Yds;TDs
Jacob Herold (South Winn);117;187;5;1,836;17
Colin Muller (Osage);73;137;5;1,223;13
Dylan Reyes (East);96;165;5;1,187;7
Owen Thomas (Apling-Park);70;138;6;1,086;9
Drew Sonnenberg (Dike-NH);56;72;3;1,070;16
Cael Loecher (Cedar Falls);79;124;4;1,008;10
Jase Pilcher (Jesup);90;168;6;956;9
Logan Schmitt (Indee);65;96;2;900;12
Titan Opperman (AGWSR);40;71;2;861;11
Kobe Risse (Wapsie Valley);56;94;3;843;12
Carter Gallagher (Columbus);53;91;2;788;11
Rushing
Player;Rushes;Yards;TDs
Jack Sievert (Saint Ansgar);126;1,085;22
Isaac Tolbert (West);116;1,012;6
Logan Schmitt (Indee);122;971;15
Ray Seidel (Columbus);91;930;10
Thomas Even (Don Bosco);53;928;14
Gage Voshell (Oelwein);153;916;11
Cade Bennett (Dike-NH);91;803;12
Carson Pariseau (Janesville);85;795;14
Lawson Losee (Riceville);158;791;11
Zach Opheim (Grundy Center);121;766;11
Keagan Giesking (Glad-Rein);73;755;12
Receiving
Player;Receptions;Yards;TDs
Noah Tieskoetter (South Winn);30;605;6
Cael Kuboushek (South Winn);46;581;4
Parker Kiewiet (Dike-NH);20;544;9
Beau Butler (South Hardin);27;493;7
Spencer Mooberry (Osage);27;485;5
Terrence Colar (Apling-Park);19;419;5
Tyrell Newman (East);28;384;4
Ben Sinnott (Columbus);25;383;10
Carter Wenthold (South Winn);20;379;7
Jack Haren (Apling-Park);26;373;3
Lincoln Drewis (Tripoli);22;366;7
Tackles
Player:Solo;Assisted:Total
Judge Losee (Riceville);54;22;76
Gabe Heideman (Dunkerton);49;21.5;70.5
Jacob Hanley (East);61;5;66
Jacob Brandt (Dunkerton);36;27.5;63.5
Jalen Meyer (Apling-Park);37;25.5;62.5
Evan Kalainoff (Nash-Plain);44;18;62
Dallas Westhoff (Columbus);43;13.5;58.5
Carson Pariseau (Janesville);33;24.5;57.5
Ahkil Muhammad (East);46;9.5;55.5
