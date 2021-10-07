 Skip to main content
AREA FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Prep football: Area District Standings

Clip art prep football

CLASS 5A

District 3

Group All

W L W L

Kennedy 2 0 6 0

Cedar Falls 1 1 4 2

Senior 2 1 4 2

Hempstead 2 1 3 3

Dav. West 0 2 1 5

Muscatine 0 2 0 6

District 5

Group All

W L W L

Linn-Mar 1 1 5 1

Prairie 2 0 5 1

SE Polk 2 0 5 1

West 0 2 2 4

Jefferson 0 2 0 6

Ottumwa 1 1 1 5

CLASS 4A

District 2

Dist. All

W L W L

Waverly-SR 2 0 5 1

Decorah 2 0 4 2

Western Dub. 1 1 3 3

Mason City 1 1 2 4

East 0 2 1 5

Marion 0 2 1 5

CLASS 3A

District 3

Dist. All

W L W L

Independence 2 0 6 0

W. Delaware 2 0 5 1

Charles City 1 1 3 3

Hampton-Du.-Cal 1 1 3 3

Center-Pt.-Urb.0 2 2 4

South Tama 0 2 1 5

CLASS 2A

District 3

Dist. All

W L W L

Clear Lake 3 0 4 2

New Hampton 2 1 3 3

Osage 2 1 3 3

Crestwood 1 2 1 5

Gar.-Hay-Ven. 1 2 1 5

Forest City 0 3 1 5

District 4

Dist. All

W L W L

Waukon 3 0 5 1

N. Fayette Valley 2 1 5 1

Union 2 1 3 3

Oelwein 1 2 1 5

Wahlert 1 2 1 5

Jesup 0 3 2 4

CLASS 1A

District 3

Dist. All

W L W L

Denver 3 0 6 0

Dike-NH 3 0 6 0

Aplington-Park. 1 2 3 3

East Marshall 1 2 2 4

South Hardin 1 2 2 4

Cen. Springs 0 3 0 6

District 4

Dist. All

W L W L

Beckman 3 0 6 0

Columbus 2 1 4 2

MFL Mar-Mac 2 1 4 2

Cascade 1 2 3 3

Sumner-Fred. 1 2 2 4

Postville 0 3 0 6

CLASS A

District 2

Dist. All

W L W L

North Butler 4 0 6 0

W. Hancock 4 0 6 0

Newman 2 2 4 2

St. Ansgar 2 2 2 4

North Union 2 3 3 3

Lake Mills 1 3 2 4

West Fork 0 5 0 6

District 3

Dist. All

W L W L

North Tama 4 0 6 0

Gundy Center 4 0 5 1

Wapsie Valley 3 1 4 2

AGWSR 2 3 3 3

Nashua-Plain. 1 3 2 4

Hudson 1 4 1 5

BCLUW 0 4 0 6

District 4

Dist. All

W L W L

North Linn 5 0 6 0

East Buchanan 3 1 5 1

Clayton Ridge 2 2 3 3

South Winn. 2 2 2 4

Starmont 2 3 2 4

Bellevue 1 3 3 3

Maq. Valley 0 4 1 5

8-PLAYER

District 3

Dist. All

W L W L

Turkey Valley 4 0 6 0

Janesville 4 1 5 1

Tripoli 3 1 4 2

Riceville 2 3 2 4

West Central 1 3 2 4

Rockford 1 3 1 5

Clarksville 0 4 1 5

District 4

Dist. All

W L W L

Glad.-Rein. 4 0 6 0

Don Bosco 4 0 4 2

Dunkerton 3 2 3 3

GMG 2 2 3 3

Colo-NESCO 2 3 2 4

Collins-Maxwell 0 4 1 5

Meskwaki 0 4 0 6

