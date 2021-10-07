Prep football: Area District Standings

CLASS 5A
District 3
Group All
W L W L
Kennedy 2 0 6 0
Cedar Falls 1 1 4 2
Senior 2 1 4 2
Hempstead 2 1 3 3
Dav. West 0 2 1 5
Muscatine 0 2 0 6
District 5
Group All
W L W L
Linn-Mar 1 1 5 1
Prairie 2 0 5 1
SE Polk 2 0 5 1
West 0 2 2 4
Jefferson 0 2 0 6
Ottumwa 1 1 1 5
CLASS 4A
District 2
Dist. All
W L W L
Waverly-SR 2 0 5 1
Decorah 2 0 4 2
Western Dub. 1 1 3 3
Mason City 1 1 2 4
East 0 2 1 5
Marion 0 2 1 5
CLASS 3A
District 3
Dist. All
W L W L
Independence 2 0 6 0
W. Delaware 2 0 5 1
Charles City 1 1 3 3
Hampton-Du.-Cal 1 1 3 3
Center-Pt.-Urb.0 2 2 4
South Tama 0 2 1 5
CLASS 2A
District 3
Dist. All
W L W L
Clear Lake 3 0 4 2
New Hampton 2 1 3 3
Osage 2 1 3 3
Crestwood 1 2 1 5
Gar.-Hay-Ven. 1 2 1 5
Forest City 0 3 1 5
District 4
Dist. All
W L W L
Waukon 3 0 5 1
N. Fayette Valley 2 1 5 1
Union 2 1 3 3
Oelwein 1 2 1 5
Wahlert 1 2 1 5
Jesup 0 3 2 4
CLASS 1A
District 3
Dist. All
W L W L
Denver 3 0 6 0
Dike-NH 3 0 6 0
Aplington-Park. 1 2 3 3
East Marshall 1 2 2 4
South Hardin 1 2 2 4
Cen. Springs 0 3 0 6
District 4
Dist. All
W L W L
Beckman 3 0 6 0
Columbus 2 1 4 2
MFL Mar-Mac 2 1 4 2
Cascade 1 2 3 3
Sumner-Fred. 1 2 2 4
Postville 0 3 0 6
CLASS A
District 2
Dist. All
W L W L
North Butler 4 0 6 0
W. Hancock 4 0 6 0
Newman 2 2 4 2
St. Ansgar 2 2 2 4
North Union 2 3 3 3
Lake Mills 1 3 2 4
West Fork 0 5 0 6
District 3
Dist. All
W L W L
North Tama 4 0 6 0
Gundy Center 4 0 5 1
Wapsie Valley 3 1 4 2
AGWSR 2 3 3 3
Nashua-Plain. 1 3 2 4
Hudson 1 4 1 5
BCLUW 0 4 0 6
District 4
Dist. All
W L W L
North Linn 5 0 6 0
East Buchanan 3 1 5 1
Clayton Ridge 2 2 3 3
South Winn. 2 2 2 4
Starmont 2 3 2 4
Bellevue 1 3 3 3
Maq. Valley 0 4 1 5
8-PLAYER
District 3
Dist. All
W L W L
Turkey Valley 4 0 6 0
Janesville 4 1 5 1
Tripoli 3 1 4 2
Riceville 2 3 2 4
West Central 1 3 2 4
Rockford 1 3 1 5
Clarksville 0 4 1 5
District 4
Dist. All
W L W L
Glad.-Rein. 4 0 6 0
Don Bosco 4 0 4 2
Dunkerton 3 2 3 3
GMG 2 2 3 3
Colo-NESCO 2 3 2 4
Collins-Maxwell 0 4 1 5
Meskwaki 0 4 0 6