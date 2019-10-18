DUBUQUE -- Special teams can win football games.
Cedar Falls got a special effort on that side of the ball from Bryce Albaugh Friday night.
The Class 4A No. 3-ranked Tigers’ placekicker returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, then set up his 36-yard field goal just before halftime with a 34-yard punt return as Cedar Falls blitzed Dubuque Senior, 33-10, at Dalzell Field.
“I followed my shield and they made it easy. I just cut up the other side of their blocks and I knew I was going to go,” Albaugh said of his kickoff return. “I didn’t want to get chased down. That would have been embarrassing.”
Albaugh added a 34-yard field goal in the second half, and Ryan Ostrich ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns as Cedar Falls improved to 8-0 overall, 4-0 in 4A District 3. The Tigers will host Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, 4-0) for the district championship next week.
“It was a big win for us because Dubuque Senior is a much improved team, a tough team,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “Defensively we played well tonight. We were consistent most of the night. Offensively we did some good things, maybe left a few points out there, but it’s good to come down here and get a win and give us a chance to play for a district title next week at home.”
Senior (5-3, 2-2) will need to win its regular-season finale next week at Cedar Rapids Jefferson to ensure its best possible postseason positioning. Five wins could still be enough to get in. But it also might not be.
You have free articles remaining.
Albaugh got the Tigers off to a huge start, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown then adding the extra point for a 7-0 lead before the game was even 15 seconds old.
“Pretty good deal to run the kick back, kick the extra point and then kick the ensuing kickoff through the end zone for a touchback. That’s three pretty good plays in a row,” Remmert said. “Bryce had a big game for us. He’s been working hard, he’s a very dynamic player and it showed tonight.”
Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher snuck in for a one-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ first offensive possession, then capitalized on Senior quarterback Tom Casey’s fumbled snap to take a 21-0 lead on Ostrich’s three-yard touchdown run just more than 6 minutes into the game.
Casey, who finished with 171 passing yards, responded late in the quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Watkins-Hogue.
Albaugh tacked on the 36-yard field goal --- aided by his 34-yard punt return --- just before halftime as the Tigers took a 24-7 lead into the break.
The teams traded punts to open the second half before Adam Wessels kicked a 28-yard field goal for Senior. Albaugh, who missed attempts from 31 and 48 yards, converted a 34-yarder at the end of the third quarter.
Ostrich scored on a 49-yard run with just less than 90 seconds left, and Senior knelt out the final 88 seconds of clock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.