Prep football: A-P, DNH look to build momentum

“We have some little things we need to get better at. I think our kids heads are in the right place and they are working hard. We had a great practice last night and that is what we really have to focus on is us continuing to get better.”

Both teams have had similar struggles with turnovers.

The Wolverines trailed just 8-0 with four minutes to go last week against South Hamilton, and turned the ball over and ended up losing by three touchdowns.

“Really thought our offense, given the conditions last week, did a lot of good things,” Betts said. “We got playmakers. There are a lot of things to build upon from last week both offensively and defensively.”

The Falcons have lost seven fumbles in three games.

“We have done a lot of good things,” Pollock said. “The biggest issue we’ve had is turnovers and turnovers at critical times. Friday (against Hudson) we fumbled the ball multiple times inside the 20 going into score so ball security is going to be a big thing for us.”

Both teams have strong run games. Drew Larsen for DNH and Chase Verrett for A-P, and both have good quarterbacks, Nathan Moore for the Wolverines and Owen Thomas for the Falcons.