Prep football: A breakdown of Friday's games, including West at Cedar Falls

On Cedar Falls, “They played a very good Johnston team that we got to see at the Central football camp so we know what they were facing. They are going to be disciplined. They are not going to beat themselves.”

Quote Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:

On his team, “We talked about paying attention to detail. When things broke down for us against Johnston we were not doing that. We have to fine tune that. We did a lot of good things. We just need to be consistent all the time. We got to be consistent in all three phases of the game.”

On West, “They got a big front line. Gardner is really athletic at quarterback. They look balanced in what they did. Defensively, the linebackers – Westemeier (Jackson) and Feahn (Jeremiah) are active.”

Marshalltown (0-1) at Waterloo East (0-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last meeting: East won 18-15 in 2017.

Last week: Marshalltown lost to Ames, 14-7, while East lost its rivalry game to West, 35-13.