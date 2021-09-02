Prep football: A breakdown of Friday's games, including West at Cedar Falls

West (1-0) at Cedar Falls (0-1)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Last meeting: Cedar Falls topped West, 39-0, at Memorial Stadium last season.
Last week: West beat East, 35-13. Cedar Falls lost to Johnston, 28-22.
What to watch: Both coaches said their respective teams have a lot to shore up before Friday’s rivalry game. The Wahawks committed 12 penalties for more than 100 yards in their win over East. The Tigers moved the ball consistently in their loss to Johnston, but have to erase negative plays and defensively have to be better on third down as CF allowed the Dragons to convert on 7 of 14 third-down attempts. Both teams feature athletic quarterbacks. For West, Tyree Gardner passed for 137 yards and two scores and he led the Wahawks with 64 yards rushing. Hunter Jacobson passed for 174 yards and rushed for 88 and two scores for the Tigers.
Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On his team, “We have to work on limiting our penalties. We made a lot of mistakes last week.”
On keys to success, “We have to have great attitude and effort. That is not only when the ball is coming at you, but when the ball is away from you. Offensively, we have to have 11 guys in sync.”
On Cedar Falls, “They played a very good Johnston team that we got to see at the Central football camp so we know what they were facing. They are going to be disciplined. They are not going to beat themselves.”
Quote Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:
On his team, “We talked about paying attention to detail. When things broke down for us against Johnston we were not doing that. We have to fine tune that. We did a lot of good things. We just need to be consistent all the time. We got to be consistent in all three phases of the game.”
On West, “They got a big front line. Gardner is really athletic at quarterback. They look balanced in what they did. Defensively, the linebackers – Westemeier (Jackson) and Feahn (Jeremiah) are active.”
Marshalltown (0-1) at Waterloo East (0-1)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last meeting: East won 18-15 in 2017.
Last week: Marshalltown lost to Ames, 14-7, while East lost its rivalry game to West, 35-13.
What to Watch: East coach Regis Baskerville held back no punches in his assessment of what went wrong in the Trojans season-opening loss. East committed 22 penalties, many of them encroachment penalties. That was the No. 1 thing addressed in practice this week. On the field, the Trojans moved the ball at times and running back Kjuan Owens showed his big-play ability. As for Marshalltown, the Bobcats played a tight game against Ames where the defense forced four Cyclone turnovers – two interceptions and two fumbles. Offensively, Marshalltown likes to stick to the ground attempting only nine passes against Ames. Seven different runners recorded carries as Marshalltown rushed 33 times for 142 yards against Ames.
Quoting East coach
Regis Baskerville:
On his team, “We got to be more disciplined. I think is what killed us is us not being disciplined. I tell the kids the biggest life lessons are learned from losses. We’ve responded to the loss. We had a good film session Monday.”
On Marshalltown, “They have speed at the back position. They want to run the ball. They are going to be pretty disciplined on defense. So we have to go out and execute with discipline on our side.”
Columbus Catholic (0-1) at West Branch (1-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Little Rose Bowl at Butch Pedersen Field, West Branch
Last meeting: First
Last week: Columbus lost to Dike-New Hartford, 35-21. West Branch beat Lisbon, 12-6.
What to watch: West Branch will be run-oriented as the Bears attempted only six passes in their season-opening win. Andy Henson led the way with 23 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. … Columbus will have had a week to lick its wounds after giving up 28 points in the second half in its loss to DNH. The Sailors will have to shore up their run defense and hopefully get its high-octane offense moving again. Head coach Brad Schmit said his team has to be much better on first and second down on offense. Carter Gallagher passed for 166 yards and rushed for 57 last week. Caden Hartz caught three passes for 130 yards and two scores.
Quoting Columbus head coach Brad Schmit:
On his team, “There were a lot of positives. We started off great. We gassed out against a very good Dike-New Hartford football team. We went back to the drawing board on what we needed to do to improve moving forward.”
On West Branch, “We will be facing a hall of fame coach for the second week in a row. They are going to be quite a bit different than they were last year after losing an all-state quarterback. They are going to want to pound the ball, run the ball. They will be pretty physical up front on defense, and as a whole they are going to try to out execute you.”
— Capsules were compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson