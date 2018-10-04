WAVERLY — It’s a beautiful Friday night in mid-September when Mark Hubbard and his unbeaten Waverly-Shell Rock football team take the field.
His 12-year-old son, Wesley, joins him on the sidelines as the team’s ball boy.
His wife, Angie, and daughters, Linde, 10, and Kaylee, 6, settle into their seats in the stands.
Mark is wearing a headset and is facing the field, but he still knows where his family is sitting.
“I can only hear two voices from the crowd – my mom and my wife,” he said. “They are passionate about our players and our team.”
Nobody appreciates the support of his family more than the 40-year-old Hubbard, now in his 12th season as head coach of the Go-Hawks.
The families of high school football coaches are an important part of their success.
“I couldn’t do this without somebody like Angie,” Mark said. “My wife is incredibly supportive and understanding of what I do.”
Mark and Angie Hubbard were high school sweethearts at Aplington-Parkersburg. She competed in volleyball, basketball and track in high school. She also has experience as a coach.
They’ve been married for 16 years.
And she is on board with the huge time commitment her husband puts in as a coach.
“It really boils down to why your spouse is coaching,” Angie said. “If it’s a strong why, you can work through the details. My husband has one of the best whys for coaching young men. His mission is to develop his players as people and build their character. And prepare them to be successful in life.”
A typical fall day in the Hubbard household starts with an alarm buzzing before the sun comes up.
Shortly after 5 a.m., Mark is awake and analyzing game film.
He then squeezes in a quick workout and is back home by 7 when he and Angie help the kids get ready for school.
Mark and Angie then drive to work. He is a wealth management advisor for Northwest Mutual and she works alongside him as an associate financial representative.
They arrive at their Waverly office around 8 o’clock with their first meeting scheduled at 9.
“We work together and we work hard,” Angie said. “Our kids see the sacrifices we put in.”
Mark typically departs the office around 1:30 or 2 p.m. and drives to the high school for football practice.
Angie usually leaves at 3 to pick up kids and transport them to after-school activities.
Angie prepares supper before Mark arrives home around 6:30 or 7 p.m. to eat with his family.
They will talk to their kids about their day during the meal.
Following supper, the kids do homework and then are off to bed. Mark watches more game film while Angie may finish financial work.
The couple is exhausted when they finally hit their respective pillows around 10 p.m. before it all starts up again the next morning at 5.
“It’s a family effort to make our schedule work – and the kids are involved with that as well,” Angie said. “They know Daddy is not home every night and they know why. We try to make the most of the time we have with him. We have to be very organized.”
Another coach who fully understands the importance of a supportive family is Justin Brekke of Class A No. 1 Hudson.
Brekke, 33, and his wife, Abby, both work full-time while raising three young children – daughter, Vera, 6, and sons, Walter, 4, and Lane, 1.
Justin works third shift as an iron pourer at John Deere in Waterloo from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday. Abby works in finance in Waterloo during the week.
Justin Brekke is in his sixth year at Hudson.
“It’s a team effort at home,” he said. “We have a crazy schedule so we are communicating with each other all the time. My wife’s been great – she’s always been super supportive.”
Abby competed in volleyball, basketball, track and softball for Clarksville High School.
“She understands the time commitment it takes to be a coach,” Justin said.
Justin recalled a game four years ago that Hudson played against AGWSR.
“After the game, I always walk my wife back to her vehicle,” Justin said. “She had come to the game with our two-year-old and six-month-old. We lost the game and I said to Abby, ‘Man, those guys were huge.’ She said, ‘I honestly didn’t even get a chance to watch. I was chasing kids around the whole time.’ That kind of put it all in perspective. It meant a lot that she still came to the game.”
Abby now attends Hudson home games with three young children.
“We really have to plan our schedules, but it’s been fun to see the football team having success,” she said. “Coaching is a passion for Justin and I’m supportive of that. And it’s good for the kids to see how dedicated their father is to that. We’re very proud of him.”
Even with his hectic schedule, Justin hasn’t lost sight of what comes first.
He will take his older two kids to practice with him. When he comes home after practice, he will help the kids with their baths and read stories to them before tucking them into bed.
“Justin’s family is incredibly important to him,” Abby said. “He appreciates my support and he tells me that. He loves being a dad – he’s super good with the kids. I’m very lucky.”
Justin Brekke’s season was extended by a few weeks last year when the Pirates reached the Class A state championship game.
“There is no way I would be able to do this without Abby – it would be impossible,” he said. “It’s definitely challenging at times, but it’s also been fun seeing our players develop and have success.”
For at least nine Friday nights a year, coaches and their families experience the emotional roller-coaster a high school football game can provide.
“I’m a competitive individual – I can get a little vocal up in the stands,” Angie Hubbard said. “I cheer on the team and lift them up. It can get a little stressful because you care so much about the people involved.”
Mark Hubbard played for the legendary Ed Thomas at Aplington-Parkersburg.
“Coaching is something we see as a platform where we can help boys learn how to be men,” Hubbard said. “We feel like we are paying forward the investments other people made in us. If my goal was to reach the hall of fame or was based on wins and losses, I don’t think there is any way I could ask Angie to support this the way she does.”
The Hubbards make the most of the time they have together as a family.
“Outside of football season, I have more time to dedicate to family,” Mark said. “In the summer, we go to the lake a lot. We do a lot of boating and fishing. I’m very thankful for that time.”
The Brekkes feel the same way.
“We usually take a trip at the end of the season with the kids,” Justin said. “Any little window we get to do something as a family, we do it.”
Mark Hubbard tries to keep everything in proper perspective.
“It takes a tremendous amount of time and sacrifice to be a coach,” he said. “Most of these coaches are leaving wives and kids at home to help shape the next generation. None of us could do it without the support from our families.”
