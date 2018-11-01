Rockford (9-1) at
No. 3 Don Bosco (9-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Rockford, Torian Wolf. Don Bosco, Colby Yoder.
- Postseason history: This is the fourth playoff appearance for Rockford and first since 2011. Don Bosco is the two-time defending state champion and is making its eighth trip to the playoffs. The Dons own a 25-4 postseason record with three total titles (2013, 2016, 2017) and two runner-up finishes.
- Opening statements: Rockford outscored Turkey Valley 64-58 for the school's first ever playoff victory while Don Bosco smashed Central City 62-37.
- Quick slants: In Week 3 of the regular season, Don Bosco demolished Rockford 80-6 as Thomas Even ran for 105 yards and four TDs and Cael Frost passed for 150 and four scores. The Warriors haven't lost again. They average 50 points and 417.3 yards per game (sixth in 8-player). Of that, 307 yards per game comes on the ground (fifth in 8-player). Jacob Staudt is the 8-man rushing leader with 1,621 yards (8.4 per carry) and Kaden Lyman has 1,029 yards (6.5 per carry). Staudt has also passed for 965 yards and 14 TDs with six interceptions. Rockford has 19 takeaways on defense and 21 solo sacks. Weston Schmidt (99.5), Blake Far (81) and Matt Muller (80.5) are the tackle leaders. Justice Jones is dangerous in the return game, averaging 16.3 yards per punt runback with one TD. ... Don Bosco averages 55.4 points per game (sixth in 8-player) while allowing 13.1. The Dons' 407.1 yards per game in total offense ranks seventh in 8-man and Even's 1,500 rushing yards rank fourth. Frost has passed for 1,485 yards (ninth in 8-man), completing 65 percent of his throw for 26 TDs with no interceptions. Defensively, Don Bosco has 24 takeaways, including eight interceptions by Lewis Havel. The Dons average 23.1 yards on kickoff returns and 13.3 on punt runbacks.
