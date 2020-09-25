Physical South Winneshiek decks Wapsie Valley

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBANK -- Victory in sight, Jacob Herold took snap after snap from under center Ethan Timp and constantly pushed the pile forward.

By the time South Winneshiek’s quarterback punched in from the goal line, just over two minutes remained and Class A’s No. 4-ranked visiting Warriors had gained control of a 26-14 win over No. 6 Wapsie Valley.

Herold rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and also scrambled before firing a laser to Trey Kriener for a first-half score. The arm of Herold that has thrown for nearly 4,700 yards the past two seasons has been largely replaced by the drive and leadership of a flex bone option quarterback this fall for 5-0 South Winneshiek.

“He’s one heck of a football player and he can do a lot of different things,” South Winneshiek coach Jason Ohrt said. “Sometimes people get too caught up in stats. Jacob Herold is one of the best football players I’ve ever coached, regardless of position. He’s got the heart of a lion and he’s been proving that all season so far.”

Certainly it’s not every day you see a two-time 2,000-yard high school passer moving the pile consistently to keep drives alive. Yet, Herold has embraced the change.