Physical South Winneshiek decks Wapsie Valley

FAIRBANK -- Victory in sight, Jacob Herold took snap after snap from under center Ethan Timp and constantly pushed the pile forward.
By the time South Winneshiek’s quarterback punched in from the goal line, just over two minutes remained and Class A’s No. 4-ranked visiting Warriors had gained control of a 26-14 win over No. 6 Wapsie Valley.
Herold rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and also scrambled before firing a laser to Trey Kriener for a first-half score. The arm of Herold that has thrown for nearly 4,700 yards the past two seasons has been largely replaced by the drive and leadership of a flex bone option quarterback this fall for 5-0 South Winneshiek.
“He’s one heck of a football player and he can do a lot of different things,” South Winneshiek coach Jason Ohrt said. “Sometimes people get too caught up in stats. Jacob Herold is one of the best football players I’ve ever coached, regardless of position. He’s got the heart of a lion and he’s been proving that all season so far.”
Certainly it’s not every day you see a two-time 2,000-yard high school passer moving the pile consistently to keep drives alive. Yet, Herold has embraced the change.
“I’ve got some big hosses up there and I get behind them and they do all the work for me and I just run,” Herold said.
South Winn fullback Zach Taylor added 61 yards on 15 carries. Sam Conway set up the Warriors' first TD with a 51-yard run off a pitch and Logan Hageman gave them a 12-0 halftime edge after breaking a cutback for a 36-yard touchdown run.
In total, the visitors rushed for 322 yards on 51 carries and controlled the clock to limit chances for Wapsie Valley (4-1) to mount a comeback with its explosive passing attack.
“We knew all week that we’re more physical than they were and that’s how we were going to win this game,” Ohrt said. “Control the clock, punch them for four quarters. We were able to do that. We were able to play our style of football and our style proved to be victorious tonight.”
Wapsie Valley rallied with the wind at its back in the third quarter when quarterback Kobe Risse found Trevor Sauerbrei for a 21-yard gain and later hit Tyler Ott for 23 yards before scoring from the goal line. The host Warriors took the lead early in the fourth quarter after Blayde Bellis broke up a fourth down pass by Herold to the end zone.
Also Wapsie Valley’s receiver, Bellis cut to the sideline and Risse found him for a 38-yard TD as part of his 165-yard passing game. That play gave Wapsie Valley a short-lived 14-12 lead.
South Winneshiek answered three plays later when Herold tucked away the ball to sell a fake up the middle and raced to the edge for a 48-yard touchdown.
“We did a great job selling it,” Herold said. “I pulled it and I don’t think anyone in the stadium knew I had the ball until I was already gone. Everyone blocked great.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team. It was a great team effort and that’s what we’re all about is team winning.”
South Winneshiek’s defenders certainly made a statement on this night. Sauberbrei, Wapsie Valley’s standout running back, finished with 17 carries for 80 yards. He lost possession at the end of his longest run, a 17-yard gain that preceded a swing towards South Winneshiek in the first half.
“He’s really good, really fast, really athletic,” Ohrt said. “Our kids just did everything they possibly could to slow him down tonight.”
Not only did South Winneshiek limit Wapsie Valley from making too many big plays, the visiting Warriors continued to show their commitment to a physical brand of a football.
“The kids have bought in and we’ve got the right pieces,” Ohrt said. “We’ve got the ingredients and we’ve got the mindset and we’ve changed the culture. We were too soft the last two or three years. It was time for a change and we’re making that change the right way.”
