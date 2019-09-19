WEST UNION — Tim Underdahl insists there was no outrage.
In an era before such decisions would have been magnified under social media scrutiny, Underdahl and his North High of West Union football teammates found out midway through the summer of 1964 that they wouldn’t be playing a single home game their senior season.
The local fair board decided to tear up the field in favor of a racetrack in West Union, leaving the football team to play its entire slate of games on the road. It’s a scheduling quirk that led into a historic season as North High finished 9-0, becoming the nation’s only school to go undefeated with all nine games true road contests.
“Nobody said a word,” recalls Underdahl, a retired car dealership owner who lives in Waterloo. “Today there would be lawsuits and anger and Facebook crap. Then, nobody said a word — didn’t even talk about it. It was a different world. You just made do.”
This Friday, Underdahl will join his former teammates and coaches for a gathering at fellow running back Wendell Whitcher’s house across the street from a well-kept football field in West Union. The group will be honored during North Fayette Valley’s game against Denver on the 55th anniversary of their perfect season.
It’ll be a gathering of people who haven’t been in the same room together since a similar occasion 30 years ago. Two members of the team are now deceased. Head coach Bob Johnson, junior high coach Tex Heyer, JV coach and former principal Steve Story and line coach David Van Ahn will join their former players, who are now in their early 70s.
“It’ll be quite the deal,” Underdahl said. “We’re all tight, really tight.”
It was a bond forged through adversity over a half century ago.
With the football field under construction, North High’s players boarded buses to West Union’s grass air strip for practice. Cockleburs and sandburs filled the field and stuck to jerseys.
Few could have predicted North High would complete a perfect season in which it finished with a No. 1 ranking prior to the playoff era. The previous season, North High went 3-3-3 with all three ties by identical 13-13 scores.
The closest game during the perfect 1964 season was a 7-6 opening-week victory against an Independence team that went on to win the WaMaC Conference. A Week 7 trip to face fellow undefeated Upper Iowa Conference rival Sumner was another memorable occasion.
“Sumner was rated and we were nobody,” recalls Underdahl, who went on to record a key 53-yard interception return for a touchdown. “We were coming into town and it was dark.
“We’re all talking and then all of a sudden we get into town and it starts getting quiet. Nobody says a word. We look out the windows and they painted up the whole town like it was their Homecoming, which it wasn’t. We thought, ‘Oh s—-, these guys are serious.’ You could hear a pin drop.”
According to archives from that Courier Game of the Week, North High’s defense allowed just one first down during a 23-0 victory over Sumner in front of an overflow crowd of 1,300. It was one of six shutouts for a team that didn’t allow its final three opponents to score a point.
Indeed, memories from that year were indelible. Whitcher went on to play for Upper Iowa, quarterback John Basye competed at UNI.
On Friday, Underdahl anticipates nearly all of the team’s 22 main players will be back in West Union. End Steve Estey is making the farthest trip from Eugene, Oregon.
Travel has never bothered this group.
“We were just hungry to win,” Underdahl said of the weekly road trips. “I guess we didn’t think about it too much. We knew we had to play all games away. Coach said that’s at least a touchdown against us every game. We figured it in and that’s why we didn’t let anyone score.”
