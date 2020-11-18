No fear: No. 1 Grundy Center confident heading into Class A state championship game

Zajac also noted that preparing for Council Bluffs St. Albert last week, a team quite similar in make up to Regina, helps.

“Those kids could move as well,” Zajac said. “Nothing out of the ordinary for us as far as the athleticism we’re going to face.”

While Grundy Center is more run based, rushing for 3,258 yards behind its large and dominating offensive line, including last week against St. Albert where quarterback Logan Knaack and running back Zach Opheim each rushed for better than 200 yards, the Regals can’t sleep on the Spartans passing game.

Knaack has thrown only 109 passes, completing 54 of them, but he averages better than 16 yards per completion.

Zajac says the Spartans have enjoyed the ride.

“We are looking forward to a quality football game between two very good teams,” he said. “It has been pretty incredible here. The support we have in the building, the support in our community. This is the second year in a row we have been able to generate a run like this.

“We are really proud to represent Grundy Center. This is a place with a lot of really good people and we’re excited to continue this journey and to putting an exclamation point on it.”