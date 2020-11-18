No fear: No. 1 Grundy Center confident heading into Class A state championship game

CEDAR FALLS – Travis Zajac stopped himself half way through a long statement.
The point Zajac was making was a valid one, but at the same time he knew he had wandered deep into his “coaches’ speak” dictionary.
“Sorry,” Zajac exclaimed.
Grundy Center overcame a sluggish start before earning a convincing 34-6 win over No. 10 Council Bluffs St. Albert in the Class A semifinals Friday afternoon at the UNI-Dome.
Eleven times this fall Zajac’s top-ranked Grundy Center football team has lined up across from an opponent, and 11 times the Spartans have been the better team in technique and fundamentals.
With a little more than 24 hours remaining until Grundy Center kickoffs off against No. 3 Iowa City Regina in the Class A state championship game, the Spartans understand the same principles that have gotten them to the UNI-Dome are the ones that will help them most against the Regals.
“When you face a dynamic team like Regina all those things take a higher priority,” Zajac said. “You are not to win the game by out scheming people at this point, it is going to be the execution of the fundamentals.”
Two teams confident in their abilities will line up across from each other Thursday.
Regina rolls into the game with a diverse and explosive offense that was on full display in a 49-28 win over second-ranked St. Ansgar last week in the semifinals.
The Regals lone loss this year came in its season opener to Pleasant Valley, which made the Class 4A state semifinals.
Grundy Center also comes into the game riding high. The Spartans avenged its 2019 state finals loss to West Hancock team in the quarterfinals and then waxed perennial powerhouse program Council Bluffs St. Albert in the semifinals.
“They are talented and dynamic in a lot of different areas and make big plays when necessary while also being able to sustain drives,” Zajac said. “They are a confident football team, but so are we. We are going into the game confident and that we can compete with them.”
Regina’s 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback Ashton Cook directs an offense that is not only explosive, but can pound-and-ground opponents equally.
Cook has passed for 2,537 yards and 23 scores against just three interceptions. Running back Theo Kolie has rushed for 1,475 yards and 30 scores, while Alec Wick has caught 66 passes for 1,175 yards and 15 touchdowns.
To the average opponent those numbers would be frightening, but to the Spartans they are not.
“We’ve played some teams that could run pretty well,” Zajac said. “Earlier in the year, Panorama in week one, they had some kids on the perimeter that could move really well. Dike-New Hartford had four kids who could run.
“All that speed is accentuated on the turf inside the Dome, but we have some kids who can run pretty well, too. None of that speed and athleticism on their side is intimidating for us.”
Zajac also noted that preparing for Council Bluffs St. Albert last week, a team quite similar in make up to Regina, helps.
“Those kids could move as well,” Zajac said. “Nothing out of the ordinary for us as far as the athleticism we’re going to face.”
While Grundy Center is more run based, rushing for 3,258 yards behind its large and dominating offensive line, including last week against St. Albert where quarterback Logan Knaack and running back Zach Opheim each rushed for better than 200 yards, the Regals can’t sleep on the Spartans passing game.
Knaack has thrown only 109 passes, completing 54 of them, but he averages better than 16 yards per completion.
Zajac says the Spartans have enjoyed the ride.
“We are looking forward to a quality football game between two very good teams,” he said. “It has been pretty incredible here. The support we have in the building, the support in our community. This is the second year in a row we have been able to generate a run like this.
“We are really proud to represent Grundy Center. This is a place with a lot of really good people and we’re excited to continue this journey and to putting an exclamation point on it.”
SPECTATOR LIMITATIONS: Per Governor Kim Reynold’s Monday proclamation’s on high school-sponsored sporting and extracurricular events (Section Six, Part D), attendance will be limited to two spectators per participating student-athlete. Spectators may only be present for the championship game their student-athlete is participating in. The spectator limitation currently applies to all high school-sponsored events, indoor or outdoor.
Only one side of the UNI-Dome will be utilized with the restricted capacity. A map on entrances and seating will be shared as it becomes available.
At this time, supporting participants do not get two additional spectators. These supporting participants include but are not limited to: Coaches, managers, trainers, statisticians, video operators, game officials, and cheerleaders.
Seating pods will be in groups of two. Social distancing and face coverings will continue to be required of spectators at the UNI-Dome. All spectators over the age of two are required to wear masks or face coverings for all gatherings in Iowa as of the Nov. 16 proclamation update.
