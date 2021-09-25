No. 8 Denver remains perfect, blanks Central Springs

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 41, SOUTH HARDIN 35: The Falcons held off a late rally by the Tigers to improve to 3-2.

Gavin Thomas passed for 133 yards, and A-P rushed 53 times for 310 yards and five scores.

Sam Livingood had 13 carries for 119 yards and two scores, while Aidan Junker had 104 rushing yards and Adam Schipper scored twice while rushing for two touchdowns.

Kaden Huttinger hauled in five passes for 109 yards and a score.

Class A

NORTH TAMA 39, ST. ANSGAR 29: Gabe Kopriva threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns as North Tama improved to 5-0 with the victory over the Saints.

Kopriva hit Devin McKinley on a 70-yard strike on the first play of the game as the Redhawks took a quick 6-0 lead.

He also connected with Michael Schrier (10), McKinley (3) and Adam Greiner (13) on touchdown passes. Kopriva also scored the final North Tama touchdown on a 22-yard run with 8:39 left in the fourth to make it 39-21.

On the season, Kopriva now has 1,458 yards and 15 touchdowns.

