No. 8 Denver remains perfect, blanks Central Springs

Eighth-ranked Denver remained perfect with a 37-0 whitewashing of Central Springs Friday.
The Cyclones (5-0) led 17-0 at halftime and kept it going over the final two quarters.
Denver rushed the ball 45 times for 400 yards and five scores.
Ethan Schoville had 15 carries for 168 yards and a score. Caylor Hoffer had a touchdown run of 53 yards as he racked up 138 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Tye Bradley carried the rock 10 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
Trevan Reiter had two interceptions defensively, and Gabe Ricketts also picked off a pass.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 56, EAST MARSHALL 6: The fifth-ranked Wolverines rolled to yet another dominating win Friday.
Jerek Hall and Michael Walston each rushed for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns.
Hall accumulated 137 yards on 11 carries scoring on runs of 7, 15 and 58. Walston finished with 118 yards.
Quarterback Jacob Stockdale threw touchdown passes of 54, 26 and 30.
Jace Hall had the 54-yard TD reception, while Braxton Johnson (26) and Nathan Graves (30) were the other recipients of scoring strikes.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 41, SOUTH HARDIN 35: The Falcons held off a late rally by the Tigers to improve to 3-2.
Gavin Thomas passed for 133 yards, and A-P rushed 53 times for 310 yards and five scores.
Sam Livingood had 13 carries for 119 yards and two scores, while Aidan Junker had 104 rushing yards and Adam Schipper scored twice while rushing for two touchdowns.
Kaden Huttinger hauled in five passes for 109 yards and a score.
Class A
NORTH TAMA 39, ST. ANSGAR 29: Gabe Kopriva threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns as North Tama improved to 5-0 with the victory over the Saints.
Kopriva hit Devin McKinley on a 70-yard strike on the first play of the game as the Redhawks took a quick 6-0 lead.
He also connected with Michael Schrier (10), McKinley (3) and Adam Greiner (13) on touchdown passes. Kopriva also scored the final North Tama touchdown on a 22-yard run with 8:39 left in the fourth to make it 39-21.
On the season, Kopriva now has 1,458 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Greiner finished the game with four catches for 129 yards and a score, while McKinley had four grabs for 88 yards and the two scores.
Aiden Zook had 17 ½ tackles, 10 solo.
GRUNDY CENTER 35, AGWSR 3: Logan Knaack completed 11 of 12 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns as the Spartans improved to 4-1.
Colin Gordon, Dexter Whitehill and Dayne Zinkula all had touchdown receptions,
Zinkula rushed 14 times for 85 yards and two scores, additionally.
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 38, BCLUW 6: The Huskies picked up victory No. 2 Friday behind a strong first half as N-P led, 32-0, at halftime.
Bo Harrington threw touchdown passes to Trae Geise, Sam Fundermann and McKade Munn as he passed for 144 yards.
Fundermann rushed for 117, including a 72-yard touchdown scamper.
8-man
DON BOSCO 76, DUNKERTON 28: The Dons were relentless while improving to 3-2.
Cade Tenold and Myles McMahon each rushed for four touchdowns as Don Bosco scored 48 first-half points before putting the game away in the second half.
McMahon scored on runs of 62, 2, 44 and 6, while Tenold has scoring touchdowns of 28, 38, 10 and 5.
Ryan Naughton added a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Landon Fernandez had a 36-yard scoring run.
Dunkerton also had several highlights. The Raiders got a two-yard fumble return for touchdown by Oliver Fettkether.
Braiden VanLengen returned a kickoff 73 yards for a score and Kaden Behrens had a 64-yard touchdown run and a 44-yard touchdown catch from Dylan Marquart.
Class 2A
NEW HAMPTON 30, CRESTWOOD 14: Braden McShane rushed for 250 yards and three scores to help the Chickasaws improve to 3-2.
UNION 40, JESUP 0: Grant Behrens passed for 238 yards and two scores in the Knights’ win over the J-Hawks.
Michael Niebergall hauled in six passes for 135 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown reception. Joren Fisher had a 58-yard touchdown catch.
Niebergall, Fisher, Behrens and Tyler Wilson all had rushing scores. Wilson’s touchdown covered 59 yards.
Class 4A
DECORAH 33, MASON CITY 14: The Vikings led 26-7 at halftime on their way to victory.
Quarterback Keenan Tyler passed for 103 yards and two scores and he rushed 18 times for 143 and two touchdowns.