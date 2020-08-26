Nashua-Plainfield football opener will take place following COVID-19 scare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NASHUA -- Nashua-Plainfield’s season-opening football game at Central Springs will be played Friday as scheduled.

Superintendent Keith Turner announced Tuesday night that all football activities would be suspended until the district received guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) after a member of the school’s community who attended last Friday’s football scrimmage tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual who tested positive for the virus hadn’t come into contact with any student-athletes after Friday. This person first experienced symptoms on Monday and was tested that day. A positive result was revealed Tuesday evening and the Nashua-Plainfield administration was immediately contacted.

As a precaution, all people associated with the football program temporarily quarantined at home until the district received further guidance from medical experts. IDPH guidance provided to the district on Wednesday noted that since the individual’s first symptoms appeared on Monday, all individuals who came in close contact within the previous 48 hours needed to be quarantined.

That timeline did not include members of the football team.