Mississippi Valley Conference sets football schedules
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Mississippi Valley Conference sets football schedules

101119kw-cf-west-football-03

Cedar Falls' Ryan Ostrich tries to get past Waterloo West's Mitch Kayser during the second-ranked Tigers' 48-17 2019 win in the UNI-Dome.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR RAPIDS — Conference football is back for Class 4A schools in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Based on the IHSAA’s recent announcement regarding the elimination of previous Class 4A football schedules in 2020, the Mississippi Valley Conference schools have decided to fill games within the league.

The MVC announced Wednesday that its 4A schools will be playing a seven-game conference schedule and will be naming divisional champions at the end of the season. Weeks 1 and 2 will be crossover or nonconference games with the remaining five played within their division.

MVC METRO SCHEDULES

Waterloo West

Aug. 28 -- at Waterloo East

Sept. 4 -- vs. Cedar Falls

Sept. 11 -- vs. Iowa City West

Sept. 18 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Sept. 25 -- vs. Dubuque Senior

Oct. 2 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 9 -- vs. Dubuque Hempstead

Cedar Falls

Aug. 28 -- vs. Dubuque Senior

Sept. 4 -- at Waterloo West

Sept. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Sept. 18 -- vs. Iowa City Liberty

Sept. 25 -- at Iowa City High

Oct. 1 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington

Oct. 9 -- vs. Linn-Mar

Waterloo East

Aug. 28 -- vs. Waterloo West

Sept. 5 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 12 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock

Sept. 19 -- vs. Decorah

Sept. 25 -- at Western Dubuque

Oct. 2 -- vs. Charles City

Oct. 9 -- at West Delaware

Tags

