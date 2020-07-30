Mississippi Valley Conference sets football schedules

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
CEDAR RAPIDS — Conference football is back for Class 4A schools in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Based on the IHSAA’s recent announcement regarding the elimination of previous Class 4A football schedules in 2020, the Mississippi Valley Conference schools have decided to fill games within the league.
The MVC announced Wednesday that its 4A schools will be playing a seven-game conference schedule and will be naming divisional champions at the end of the season. Weeks 1 and 2 will be crossover or nonconference games with the remaining five played within their division.
MVC METRO SCHEDULES
Waterloo West
Aug. 28 -- at Waterloo East
Sept. 4 -- vs. Cedar Falls
Sept. 11 -- vs. Iowa City West
Sept. 18 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 25 -- vs. Dubuque Senior
Oct. 2 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 9 -- vs. Dubuque Hempstead
Cedar Falls
Aug. 28 -- vs. Dubuque Senior
Sept. 4 -- at Waterloo West
Sept. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 18 -- vs. Iowa City Liberty
Sept. 25 -- at Iowa City High
Oct. 1 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington
Oct. 9 -- vs. Linn-Mar
Waterloo East
Aug. 28 -- vs. Waterloo West
Sept. 5 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 12 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock
Sept. 19 -- vs. Decorah
Sept. 25 -- at Western Dubuque
Oct. 2 -- vs. Charles City
Oct. 9 -- at West Delaware
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.