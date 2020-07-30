Mississippi Valley Conference sets football schedules

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Based on the IHSAA’s recent announcement regarding the elimination of previous Class 4A football schedules in 2020, the Mississippi Valley Conference schools have decided to fill games within the league.

The MVC announced Wednesday that its 4A schools will be playing a seven-game conference schedule and will be naming divisional champions at the end of the season. Weeks 1 and 2 will be crossover or nonconference games with the remaining five played within their division.