Metro stars’ cap off prep football careers with win in Shrine Bowl

CEDAR FALLS — Four metro football players hit the gridiron for the final time in their prep careers during the Iowa Shrine Bowl at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.

Former Waterloo East running back and defensive end Kjuan Owens scored the first touchdown of the game to put the North team ahead 7-0 at the 14:02 mark of the second quarter.

Following a nice punt return and a 15-yard late hit penalty, the North team started its first possession of the second quarter from the South 14 yard line. According to Owens, he told his teammates he would take advantage of any touches that close to the end zone.

“I pretty much told the team, if I get the ball, I am going to try and score the first play,” Owens said. “That is pretty much what happened.”

Owens backed up his talk with a 14-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the drive.

Later in the second half, the former Trojan took advantage of another carry in South territory as he took a carry 20 yards while dragging multiple South defenders behind him.

“I knew my line was going to come help me push,” Owens said. “That is what I got. That is why we got a big gain.”

Owens shined during the Shrine Bowl — he was discussed as the potential offensive MVP for the North team — despite playing a completely new position. Having never played fullback, the future Grand View defensive end described the challenge of learning a new position in a week.

“I have never played fullback in my life,” Owens said. “It was kind of hard, but I have been working on it all week at practice. So, I have been getting the feel for it and got the plays down.”

As a fullback, Owens’ list of responsibilities looked significantly different than his duties as the Trojans’ feature running back in 2021. Serving as a critical blocker in the North ground attack, Owens took a simple approach to his new duties.

“Hit them before they hit me,” Owens said. “If they hit me, they are stopping the play. If I hit them first, we are going to get the play done.”

Tyree Gardner, former Waterloo West quarterback and defensive back, also used the Shrine Bowl to prepare for a collegiate football career.

Just weeks away from fall camp at St. Thomas, Gardner described the Shrine Bowl as a “great experience” to close the book on his prep career.

“This is a great experience to have, just meeting some guys that I have not had the chance to play with,” Gardner said. “Building some good relationships … it was good after a few days knowing everybody and build that bond with kids from different areas.”

The future Tommie appreciated the opportunity to get on the field in a competitive situation.

“I felt blessed to be able to get a week to prepare for that college fall camp,” Gardner said. “Some guys are not going to get that. It was good to get into a football groove and then get ready for college.”

In the trenches for the North team, Columbus Catholic lineman Jake Bradley capped off his football career with the Shrine Bowl.

Although it did not last, Bradley, said he experienced some nerves while preparing for his final game.

“Coming in, I was a little skeptical. I was a little nervous because these are the best players in Iowa,” Bradley said. “When it was all said and done, we got the win. That was probably the best way I could go out in my football career. I am really proud be here.”

Bradley’s pride did not only extend to on-field accomplishments, as he pointed out the community aspect of the game.

“Seeing all the Shrine Kids on Friday, it really opened my eyes,” Bradley said. “Knowing we raised over $100,000 for these kids is better than anything you could ever imagine. It is bigger than the game of football, and it is bigger than anyone standing in this building. I am proud to be a part of the $100,000 that we raised.”

Will Lynch, former Cedar Falls tight end, had a similar experiences as his three peers. He used the week to prepare to join the Augustana University football team.

“It is a good prelim to college football,” Lynch said. “I get to compete with some great athletes here that are going on to a really high level. It has been a really great week.”

Lynch said he appreciated the opportunity to get back into his stance and shake off any rust that had set in since the end of the prep season.

Off the field, Lynch also highlighted his experience meeting the “Shrine Kids” on Friday.

“It is definitely going to be a memory that sticks in my mind for the rest of my life,” Lynch said. “It was such a cool thing to meet all these kids and hear their stories. It definitely changed my life.”