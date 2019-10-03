No. 5 Columbus (5-0, 1-0) at Anamosa (0-5, 0-1)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Anamosa Complex Last week: Columbus defeated Oelwein 40-22. Anamosa lost a 28-6 game to North Fayette Valley. Last meeting: Columbus escaped with a 22-16 victory. What to watch: Anamosa is one of those teams that’s much better than its record. The Raiders’ losses include a one-pointer and a three-pointer. Offensively, they average 278 yards and 17.2 points per game and have moved the ball effectively through the air with quarterback Grahm Humpal (53-84-2, 591 yards, 8 TDs, 63 percent completions). Humpal also leads the rushing attack with 251 yards (6.0 per carry) while four receivers have at least 14 catches. Nolan McLean does a little of everything for Anamosa. He’s 18 of 41 passing, has rushed 11 times for 76 yards and has 14 receptions for 149 yards and two scores. ... Columbus will try to become the first Sailor team since 1988 to win its first six games. The Sailors have been tough to stop offensively, averaging 222.6 rushing yards, 358.6 total yards and 34.4 points while allowing just 8.4 points per game. Carter Gallagher has completed 62 percent of his passes for 673 yards and 10 TDs with just two interceptions. Ray Seidel has 772 rushing yards (11.0 per carry) and nine TDs and seven receptions for 154 yards. Ben Sinnott leads the receivers with 20 catches for 320 yards and nine TDs and Cannon Butler has seven grabs for 112 yards and a TD. Defensively, Dallas Westhoff has 52 tackles and Butler 35.5 with seven tackles for loss and a sack. Columbus coach Brad Schmit: “We’ve just been super efficient offensively. We’re averaging about 10 yards a play and you’re going to beat a lot of teams doing that. You match that with how our defense has been playing and we’re playing pretty good, complementary football. We’ve been telling the guys all week we need to stay humble, play with humility and play with the mindset that we have not yet arrived, that we’re constantly trying to prove something to everybody.” On Anamosa, “Nothing would put a bigger smile on their coaches’ and players’ faces than knocking us off. We know we’re going to get teams’ best shots. They’ve been pretty successful throwing the ball. Their quarterback moves well and throws a pretty good deep ball. We want to be physical and we want to get downhill.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor
Doug Newhoff
Waterloo West (3-2, 0-1) at Dubuque Senior (3-2, 0-1)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Dalzell Field, Dubuque
Last meeting: Senior edged West 27-20 last season in Waterloo.
Last week: Both teams opened district play with narrow defeats. West fell to Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 31-21, while Senior dropped a 43-40 home game to Cedar Rapids Prairie.
What to watch: West could be missing as many as five starters Friday, so the Wahawks’ depth will be tested. So far, West has relied on its ground game to the tune of 226.2 yards per game while adding 77.8 passing. Carter Maske is 29 of 63 for 331 yards with four TDs and no interceptions while Isaac Tolbert has accumulated 775 rushing yards (9.7 yards per carry) and six TDs. The Wahawks average 28.4 points and allow 18.4. ... Senior has been effective both throwing and running the ball. The Rams average 235.6 yards per game passing, 155.4 rushing and 391 total. They average 27.8 points while allowing 22.6. Individually, Tommy Casey is 73 of 123 (59.3 percent) for 1,178 yards and nine TDs with two interceptions, Cain McWilliams has rushed for 548 yards (5.8 per carry) and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue has 29 receptions for 647 yards (22.3 per catch) and six scores.
West coach Lonnie Moore: “Our kids are pretty resilient. We have some good leaders on our team, especially in our senior group. They understand that our next game is the most important game. It was a heartbreaking loss Friday, but they understand they’ve got to get ready again this week.”
You have free articles remaining.
On Senior, “They are very explosive offensively, both their passing and running games. Number 4 (Watkins-Hogue) is really fast. They try to get him the ball as much as possible. We have our hands full this week. We’ve just got to make sure we prepare. We’ve got some guys who are going to have to step up. It’s the next man in.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor
Doug Newhoff
No. 7 Independence (5-0, 1-0) at Waterloo East (2-3, 1-0)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last meeting: Independence rolled to a 52-12 victory last fall.
Last week: Independence smashed West Delaware, 33-0. East won its second straight game, 41-13 over Charles City.
What to watch: East rolls into the contest on a two-game win streak, having outscored Newton and Charles City, 82-26. This game will test the momentum the Trojans have built after an 0-3 start. East will have to slow down Independence’s do-it-all quarterback Logan Schmitt. Schmitt has completed 70 percent of his passes for 691 yards and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 850 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. As a team, the Mustangs have rushed for more than 1,800 yards, averaging 8.99 yards per carry. Last week’s 33-point total was the first time this season Indee has not scored 42 or more points. In Independence’s win last season over East, Schmitt rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 148 yards and three scores. The Mustangs also forced seven Trojan turnovers in that game. ... East has shown a balanced attack in its two wins, and sophomore running back Kjuan Owens has been on a tear, rushing 27 times for 414 yards and five touchdowns in the Trojans’ last two games.
East coach Xavier Leonard: On Independence, “They are a real good football team that is well-coached. We are up for the challenge and out to prove ourselves, got to prove ourselves.”
On Logan Schmitt, “A great quarterback that can run and throw and checks his team out of plays. He’s a kid we have to stop. We’ve got to limit his big plays because he can flat out play.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.