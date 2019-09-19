D.M. Hoover (1-2) at Wat. West (2-1)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last meeting: West rushed for 486 yards, including 204 by Isaac Tolbert, in a 60-28 rout of the Huskies in Des Moines.
Last week: Hoover broke into the win column with a 28-7 victory at Des Moines North. West dropped a 21-13 clash at No. 2 Ankeny Centennial.
What to watch: Hoover scored 28 points against West a year ago with sophomores at many of the skill positions. All of those players are back, and they are moving the football. The Huskies try to get their playmakers into space with their passing game, averaging 270.3 yards per game and just 79 rushing. Quarterback Jerad Fischer is 49 of 84 (58.3 percent) for 811 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. Gabe Banks has rushed for 130 yards on just 12 carries with three TDs. Dontrez Robinson leads the receiving corps with 17 receptions for 263 yards and three scores while Kaveon Banks has eight catches for 217 yards (27.1 per catch) and Banks 10 for 184 (18.4 avg.). Defensively, Hoover has seven takeaways in three games, including six fumble recoveries. ... It’s homecoming for West, which averages 270 rushing yards per game and 98.7 through the air. Carter Maske is 18 of 41 for 238 yards and three TDs with no interceptions. Isaac Tolbert has 612 rushing yards (10.4 per carry), Daquavian Walker has provided a big-play threat at receiver with six grabs for 138 yards (23.0 avg.) and a TD. Mondre Lagow has eight catches for 46 yards. Defensively, Mitch Kayser’s 22 tackles lead the Wahawks while Micheal Robinson Jr. has 19.5 tackles with 11 for loss and three sacks.
West coach Lonnie Moore: On last week’s loss, “The guys played real well. We executed the game plan, especially defensively. Offensively, we had some chances we could have taken advantage of, but we still managed to move the ball. I think last year (a 49-7 loss to Centennial) we got to questioning ourselves and things like that. I think this time we saw we can compete with anyone, but it’s still a loss on our record. We’ve got to get better.”
On Hoover, “They’ve got the top 4A quarterback in the state and they’ve got good, athletic receivers he can get the ball to. We’ve got our hands full with them, especially coming from a team that likes to run the ball last week to one that likes to throw it this week. I really think our preparation before the game will be the key.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
No. 3 Cedar Falls (3-0) at No. 5 Bettendorf (3-0)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: TouVelle Stadium, Bettendorf
Last meeting: Cedar Falls pulled off a 29-23 win in the UNI-Dome.
Last week: Bettendorf’s Harrison Bey-Buie ran for 246 yards and three TDs in a 49-7 win over Dubuque Hempstead. Cedar Falls rallied past No. 8 Ankeny 28-27.
What to watch: This top 10 matchup features two teams without any major weaknesses. Bettendorf relies on a powerful ground game led by Bey-Buie, who already has 598 yards and 10 touchdowns and averages 10.5 per carry. Quarterback Joe Bryne is 20 of 40 for 261 yards and two TDs, but has been picked off four times. He has rushed for 168 yards (7.3 avg.). Four receivers have at least four catches and 43 receiving yards. ... Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher is 34 of 57 (59.6 percent) passing for 445 yards and five TDs with one interception. Ben Sernett has caught 16 of those throws for 234 yards and three scores, and Trey Campbell has scored on two of his five receptions. Ryan Ostrich (221 yards, 7.9 per carry) and Bo Grosse (178, 8.1) have been a strong duo in the running game. Caiden Barnett has 25 tackles for the Tiger defense and Eli Mickey 20 while Collin Bohnenkamp has seven tackles for a loss and four sacks among his 15 tackles. Both teams have forced six turnovers through three games.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: On the win over Ankeny, “The best thing we learned is our kids will fight back. When we got down in the fourth quarter, we needed to score and they responded. I think it’s good to be in those tough, tight ball games, especially early to find out areas you need to work on. To come out with a win against a top 10 team was a bonus. That’s going to help us going into this week.”
On Bettendorf, “This is another good team. Offensively, that running back is really good. He’s a physical runner. They have a big offensive line and a big tight end they use as an h-back. It’ll be a challenge for our defense. It’s a tough place to play going down to Bettendorf. We’ve faced them in the playoffs, but we haven’t been down there in my 25 years at Cedar Falls.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Vinton-Shellsburg (2-1) at No. 6 Columbus (3-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Last week: The Vikings lost for the first time, 21-14, to Oelwein. Columbus posted its second shutout in as many weeks, 48-0 over East Marshall.
Last meeting: Columbus won 51-33 in Vinton last season.
What to watch: The Sailors are on the verge of doing something that hasn’t been done in 15 years. The last Columbus team to win its first four games was the 2004 Class 2A state championship squad, which won its first five games when current head coach Brad Schmit was the Sailors’ quarterback. Behind a strong defense, Columbus is up to No. 6 in the latest 2A rankings. As for Friday’s opponent, the Vikings have scored at least two touchdowns in all three of their games and are led by quarterback Brooks Erickson, who has passed for 282 yards and four scores and has rushed for three touchdowns. Jose Wilson is Vinton-Shellsburg’s leading rusher with 249 yards. The Vikings have forced eight turnovers (five interceptions, three fumbles) in three games. Sam Griffith and Erickson each have two interceptions. ... The Sailors continue to move the ball efficiently both through the air and on the ground. Carter Gallagher has passed 439 yards and has an 8-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Ray Seidel has rushed for 351 yards and five scores, and Ben Sinnott has 18 catches for 292 yards and seven scores.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On Vinton-Shellsburg, “Sitting where we are at, we are going to get a lot of teams’ best shot. We’ve got to come out and execute at a high level.”
On a 4-0 start, “I brought that up to them yesterday and it wasn’t to toot the horn of those guys and that team I was lucky enough to be part of. It was just to understand, we do have something special brewing. We try to focus on the present and not worry about past or future. If you do that, focus on day to day, invest time in quality practices for a common mission, good things are going to happen. This group gets that.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Waterloo East (0-3) at Newton (2-1)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: H.A. Lynn Stadium, Newton
Last meeting: Newton won a high-scoring affair, 55-33.
Last week: Webster City edged East, 48-32. Newton defeated Ottumwa, 42-21.
What to watch: Despite starting the season 0-3, East coach Xavier Leonard hasn’t seen any quit from a team that has been competitive in all three games. During last week’s loss, the Trojans’ coach was pleased with the manner in which players made adjustments to find success over the middle in the passing game. Quarterback Dylan Reyes threw for a season-high 282 yards on 20 completions. Tyrell Newman had seven catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns. East’s defense also buckled down to help the Trojans battle back after digging a 21-0 hole. … Newton features a physical rushing attack with veteran players contributing on misdirection plays. Five Cardinals range from 27 to 33 carries through Newton’s first five games. Quarterback Kyle Long has thrown for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
East coach Xavier Leonard: “The next step is to continue to work hard and find a way to close out games. The maturity level is there. They’ve all grown up, but it’s finding ways to close out games, to finish teams off when we’ve got them down.” “These guys are very resilient and they will continue to be very resilient. We haven’t even started district play yet and I’m still excited.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
