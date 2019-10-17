No. 3 Cedar Falls (7-0, 3-0) at Dubuque Senior (5-2, 2-1)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Dalzell Field, Dubuque
Last meeting: Cedar Falls rolled to a 41-0 victory a year ago in the UNI-Dome.
Last week: Both teams defeated metro rivals. Cedar Falls topped Waterloo West 48-17 while Senior edged Hempstead 36-28.
What to watch: Senior features an explosive offense and Class 4A’s leading passer in Tommy Casey. What makes the Rams so dangerous, notes Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert, is their balance and their speed. Casey is 106 of 174 (61 percent) for 1,633 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions. Kendrick Watkins-Hogue has caught 48 of those passes for 939 yards and eight TDs and averages 20.2 yards per catch. Senior’s multi-dimensional ground game is led by Cain McWilliams with 816 yards (5.7 per carry), while the Rams also use receivers Hunter Preston and Watkins-Hogue in the backfield at times. Kicker Adam Wessels is 6-for-8 on field goals. ... Cedar Falls, which will put a 22-game regular-season winning streak on the line, can generate its share of offense, too. The Tigers are the fourth-highest scoring team in 4A at 35.9 points per game and quarterback Cael Loecher ranks eighth in 4A passing with 1,237 yards (92 of 141, 14 TDs, 4 interceptions). Ryan Ostrich has 567 rushing yards (5.7 per carry) and Bo Grosse 223 (5.9 avg.). Ben Sernett’s 33 catches for 405 yards and five TDs top a deep receiving corps. Defensively, Cedar Falls is led by Caiden Barnett (40.5 tackles), Eli Mickey (34.5) and Collin Bohnenkamp (34.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks).
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: “It’s a much-improved Senior team. Their two losses — one was in week one to Linn-Mar by seven points and the other was 43-40 to Cedar Rapids Prairie. Offensively, they are really explosive. They’re about as balanced an offense as we’ve faced. We’re not dealing with a one-dimensional team.”
N. Fayette Valley (4-3, 2-1) at No. 7 Columbus (6-1, 2-1)When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Last week: North Fayette Valley topped Oelwein and former coach Bob Lape, 42-22 while Columbus fell to No. 1-ranked Waukon 20-7.
Last meeting: Columbus pulled out a 35-34 victory a year ago in Fayette.
What to watch: This is a big game with playoff implications for both teams. North Fayette Valley, under new coach Justin Heins, ranks second in Class 2A rushing with 2,029 yards. Liam McIntyre has 814 on 135 carries with eight TDs, but four TigerHawks have rushed for at least 240 yards. Quarterback Kole Johnson only averages 11 passing attempts per game but has thrown for 605 yards. ... Columbus has done a lot of things well to date. Ray Seidel leads the ground game with 995 yards and 11 TDs (9.5 yards per carry) and Kobe Nobis has 231 yards (10.0 avg.). Carter Gallagher has completed 54 percent of his 106 passes for 822 yards and 11 TDs with just two interceptions. Ben Sinnott has 27 receptions for 410 yards and 10 TDs. Defensively, Dallas Westhoff is the leading tackler (68.5) and Cannon Butler has 46 tackles, 13 solo tackles for loss and a sack. Sinnott has 31.5 tackles, nine solo TFLs and five sacks. The Sailors have also been effective in the kick return game, averaging 32 yards on kickoff returns and 19.7 on punt runbacks, both of which rank among the top six in Class 2A.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: “We know now where we need to be effort-wise and execution-wise if we want to play late into November, which we’re more than capable of doing. When adversity hits, how do you respond? Do you come out like gangbusters and play great football these next two weeks?”
On North Fayette Valley: “They’re probably in a position where if they win out they’re probably a top 16 RPI team. I’m sure the message they’re getting all week is, ‘Hey, let’s go knock these guys off and win the next two and put ourselves in position to make the playoffs. They run an offensive system that’s hard to prepare for but fortunately for us, we prepared for it once already this year with Coach Lape at Oelwein. They do a lot of the same stuff with a few tweaks.”
Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Waterloo West (3-4)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last meeting: Prairie won 70-14 last year in Cedar Rapids.
Last week: Prairie def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 46-19. West lost to Cedar Falls, 48-17.
What to watch: Prairie has a high-powered offense that has scored 43 or more points three times this season and comes into the game averaging 31.5 points per game. The Hawks have a run-dominated team as Nick Pearson has rushed for 1,324 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Tariq Amir has accounted for 725 yards and eight scores. Prairie has attempted just 73 passes against 292 rushes. However, the Hawks top two receivers, Johnny Joens and Gabe Burkle, each average 21.9 yards per catch. ... West is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and hoping to send a big group of seniors out on a good note on Senior Night at Memorial Stadium. Three of West’s losses have been by two scores or less. Running back Isaac Tolbert enters the game with 1,068 rushing yards. He needs 247 to reach 2,000 in his three-year career, and his current total is the most for a Wahawk running back since Alex Young and Lance Dunn rushed for 1,211 and 1,174, respectively, in 2013.
West coach Lonnie Moore: On Prairie, “They do something different with the single-wing. We’ve got to get prepared for it and that starts with getting lined up correctly. They try to overload one side with numbers, so we’ve got to be lined up before we can do anything else. Then, you’ve got to be physical. The teams that have success with them have been physical.”
Waterloo East (3-4, 2-1) at Decorah (3-4, 2-1)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Decorah High School, Decorah
Last week: Waterloo East won for the third time in four games, defeating Waverly-Shell Rock, 14-10. West Delaware handed Decorah its first district loss, 26-20.
Last meeting: Decorah won 48-0 en route to a district title.
What to watch: Decorah currently sits 30th and East 36th in the RPI with the district champions plus the top seven ranked schools qualifying for the Class 3A playoffs. ... East has won its previous two true road games this season, defeating Newton and Charles City. The Trojans have continued to show growth following last year’s winless campaign. Sophomore running back Kjuan Owens leads the offense with 721 rushing yards, 7.1 per carry, and seven touchdowns. East quarterback Dylan Reyes has thrown for 1,281 yards and seven scores. Tyrell Newman is his top target with 30 catches for 427 yards and four touchdowns. Jacob Hanley’s 80 tackles lead an East defense that allowed a season-low 10 points during Friday’s win over Waverly-Shell Rock. ... After surpassing 30 points in its previous three games, defending district champion Decorah was held to 20 in last week’s setback. Senior quarterback Tucker Young has passed for 781 yards and seven touchdowns versus two interceptions. Andrew Magner leads the corps of rushers with an average of 5.8 yards per carry for a 368-yard total. Cael Luzum’s 50 tackles leads the Viking defense.
East coach Xavier Leonard: “Winning-wise we’ve got it turned around. We’ve still got a lot of work to do to get some things fixed. I’m proud of the kids.”
On Decorah, “They’re very physical defensively. They run to the ball well. They’ve got a good passing game that we’ve got to be aware of, too. They scheme stuff very well and we’re going to be at their place which is a difficult place to play.”
