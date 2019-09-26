Dubuque Hempstead (2-2) at No. 2 Cedar Falls (4-0)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls Radio: KCFI (1250 AM)
Last week: Cedar Falls won at No. 5 Bettendorf, 35-32. Hempstead throttled Iowa City High, 49-13. Last meeting: Cedar Falls blanked the Mustangs 39-0 a year ago. What to watch: It’s Homecoming, a district opener, and the Tigers are coming off back-to-back, signature wins over Top 10 opponents. That makes this a dangerous game where it will be up to CF’s senior leadership to keep the Tigers on track. Hempstead will test the CF defense with a running game that averages 255.8 yards per game and 331.6 total yards. Quarterback Aidan Dunne has passed for 297 yards and two TDs with one interception and is the leading rusher with 245 yards, although three Hempstead players have at least 100 rushing yards. Defensively, the Mustangs have nine takeaways, including interceptions by six different players. ... Cedar Falls will counter with a balanced offense (174 passing, 162.3 rushing per game) and a defense of its own that has eight takeaways. Quarterback Cael Loecher has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 696 yards and eight TDs, Ryan Ostrich and Bo Grosse have 273 and 182 rushing yards, respectively, and Ben Sernett has 19 pass receptions for 262 yards. Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: “This is one of those deals where the kids have to refocus a little bit. We had a really good practice Tuesday. The tempo was better and things were a lot more crisp than they were Monday. On the Tigers, “We had some key penalties that hurt us and extended drives for Bettendorf. We’ve got to make sure we get those cleaned up. And as efficient as we were at times offensively, there are still times when our running game is not real consistent. Then I think in the first half down at Bettendorf, we had three dropped passes. So, I’m very pleased with the direction we’re going, but there are still a lot of areas where we can work to get better.”
C.R. Jefferson (2-2) at Waterloo West (3-1)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last meeting: Jefferson secured its only win of the 2018 season over West, 21-19, at Cedar Rapids’ Kingston Stadium.
Last week: West dominated Des Moines Hoover, 28-8. Jefferson defeated cross-town rival Cedar Rapids Washington, 24-7.
What to watch: West’s last win in this series came during the 2016 season. Jefferson won by two and four points in their two most recent games. ... The Wahawks have found an identity running the football entering this district opener. West’s tandem of Isaac Tolbert and Jay Shaw each found the end zone and rushed for more than 100 yards during last week’s win at Hoover. As more defenses key on West’s ground attack, the Wahawks are searching for growth through the air. West’s top passing game came when the Wahawks threw for 105 yards and a touchdown during a 21-13 loss at Ankeny Centennial. ... Jefferson runs a triple-option offense out of a spread formation. Quarterback Jacob Coyle has rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown. Ezeki Leggins and Jacob Thompson are also 100-yard rushers this eason.
West coach Lonnie Moore: On his team’s growth, “I think a lot of it is our confidence. I think I’ve seen that from game one to game four. We’ve really improved on fundamentals. … Our guys are really confident in what they’re doing and playing faster. We definitely need that here in the next five games.” On Jefferson, “Last year they had a bunch of juniors which are now all seniors. They’re an experienced team and we’re excited about playing them.”
Oelwein (2-2) at No. 5 Columbus (4-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Last week: Columbus topped Vinton-Shellsburg 30-14 while Oelwein fell at Charles City, 33-16.
Last meeting: Columbus cruised to a 54-0 triumph last season.
What to watch: With head coach Bob Lape taking over after a long, successful run at North Fayette Valley, the Huskies are beginning to look a lot like Lape’s old TigerHawks. That means a relentless ground game that is averaging 259.8 yards per game and an opportunistic defense that likes to bring plenty of pressure. QB Jacob King is just 11 of 19 for 170 yards with three interceptions and one TD, but Gage Voshell already has 761 rushing yards and Ethan Thomas another 200. ... Columbus had some issues with penalties last week — 15 of them — that hampered the offense. The Sailors will look to avoid those flags and get their offense moving consistently. They average 134.8 passing yards and 207.5 rushing yards. Carter Gallagher has completed 35 of 58 passes (60.3 percent) for 532 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception. Ray Seidel has rushed for 584 yards (9.7 per carry) and six TDs and Ben Sinnott leads the receiving corps with 18 catches for 292 yards and seven TDs.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On the Sailors, “Things are going well. We were given a little test on Friday where we had to battle through some adversity with the flags and the flow of the game. I think ultimately the guys did a pretty good job of kind of bowing their backs in the second half.” On the first 5-0 start since 2004, “We’re definitely sitting on some milestones that are nice to be sitting on, but we’re not going to hang our hats on any of that. We’re not satisfied with just being 4-0. This week, we want to get to 5-0.” On Oelwein, “Coach Lape’s over there now and we’ve seen him a number of times when he was at North Fayette Valley. He’s about as good a coach as there is not only in the state but I think around the country. He’s got them coached up and he’s got them running his brand of football. Our job will be to stop the run and hopefully force them to throw it a little bit because that’s not what they want to do
Waterloo East (1-3) at Charles City (2-2)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Charles City
Last meeting: Charles City won last season in Waterloo, 61-34.
Last week: East rolled to a 41-13 win over Newton, while Charles City topped Oelwein, 33-16.
What to watch: Both teams have momentum heading into this Class 3A, District 3 opener. East snapped an 18-game losing streak last week in a 28-point win over Newton, while the Comets have won back-to-back games over Union and Oelwein after opening the season with losses by a combined nine points against Crestwood and New Hampton. Charles City is going to give the Trojans a heavy dose of the run. The Comets have run the ball 167 times and passed just 35 times. Trever Heitz is the team’s leading rusher with 373 yards, while Jeremiah Chapman has scored three times, including a 97-yard touchdown run. ... East unleashed a potent run game of its own against Newton as sophomore Kjuan Owens ran for 317 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns. Quarterback Dylan Reyes has passed for 790 yards to give the Trojans balance on offense.
East coach Xavier Leonard: On his team’s first win, “That was a very important win for us. It showed us we could finish a game. It was 14-7 at halftime, it was kind of which East team was going to show up in the second half. Were we going to finish or were we going to fold? And, we finished from the start of the third all the way through the fourth quarter. Great performance by our guys.” On Charles City, “They are kind of an option team. Our defense is going to have to stay at home. Our defensive staff is up for the challenge. We have to have a good week of practice and then the kids are going to get on that bus Friday knowing they are prepared and ready.”
