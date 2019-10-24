W. Delaware (4-4, 2-2) at
Waterloo East (3-5, 2-2)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: West Delaware won 53-19 in Manchester.
- Last week: West Delaware beat Charles City, 47-7. East lost at Decorah, 14-7.
- What to watch: West Delaware rolls into the game with a chance at a winning season. The Hawks have found their running game in the past two weeks. Wyatt Voelker rushed for 104 against Decorah and 127 against Charles City in the Hawks' last two games. Last week, Cael Meyer added 149 yards rushing and two touchdowns. ... East has several individuals within striking distance of statistical benchmarks. Quarterback Dylan Reyes needs to pass for 113 yards to reach 1,500 for the season. Running back Kjuan Owens is 196 yards short of 1,000 and wide receiver Tyrell Newman is 36 receiving yards short of 500. Linebacker Jacob Hanley needs nine tackles to reach 100. East will honor 14 seniors Friday.
- East head coach Xavier Leonard: On the seniors, "We've got a great group of seniors that were freshman as part of my first year. They were the group that stopped the streak as sophomores. They are a big part of our success. Just a great group of kids."
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
On West Delaware, "A playoff-caliber football team. We've got to execute ... no dropped passes. Got to take care of the ball. Our offensive line has to step up and be physical and help our run game. Defensively, we've got to stop the run."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.