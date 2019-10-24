Waterloo West (3-5, 0-4) at
Dub. Hempstead (3-5, 1-3)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Dalzell Field, Dubuque
- Last meeting: Hempstead edged West 28-14 to close out the 2018 season.
- Last week: The Mustangs pulled out a 16-14 victory at Cedar Rapids Jefferson while Cedar Rapids Prairie rolled past West, 62-13.
- What to watch: The season hasn't followed the script either West or Hempstead had in mind back in August. Friday, they'll be playing for pride. The Mustangs feature a balanced offense that has passed for 1,157 yards and rushed for 1,524. Quarterback Aidan Dunne has completed 45 percent of 176 passes with 11 TDs and three interceptions. He's also the leading rusher with 509 yards. Eli Herrion has 36 pass receptions for 355 yards and three TDs while KeShaun Hill (29.4 avg.) and Jackson Ostrander (19.4) are big-play threats in the receiving corps. ... West has dropped nine straight district games over the past two seasons and is hungry for a win. When healthy, the Wahawks have been productive. Carter Maske has hit 47 percent of his 135 passes for 804 yards and eight TDs with just two interceptions, Isaac Tolbert has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 8.2 yards per carry and Daquavian Walker, Tay Norman and Mondre Lagow have led the receiving corps. Tolbert and Walker are among the Wahawks who are questionable this week while West hopes to get Michael Robinson back on defense. He has 18 solo tackles for loss and seven sacks this season.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: "We've got seniors who this will probably be their last game putting on a uniform. When you respect your teammates and care about your teammates as these guys do, you need to finish for those guys."
- On Hempstead: "They have probably the biggest offensive and defensive lines we've played all year. They are going to try to run the ball. We want to execute. We need to take care of the little things."
