Wat. Columbus (7-1, 3-1)
at Monticello (6-2, 2-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Monticello High School, Monticello
- Last week: Columbus secured a crucial, 41-15 home win over North Fayette Valley. Monticello won at Oelwein, 34-20.
- Last meeting: Columbus closed last season with a 27-21 home win over Monticello.
- What to watch: Columbus' backfield depth shined last week. Jacob Heine rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Ben Sinnott tallied a touchdown and 81 yards on five rushes. They helped fill in for backfield leaders Kobe Nobis and Ray Seidel, who left the game as precautionary measures following injuries. Columbus coach Brad Schmit anticipates both backs will be available for this week's regular-season finale. ... Monticello is a pass-dominant offense. Quarterback Jeff Carlson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns during last week's victory over Oelwein. Justin Recker caught three passes for 81 yards and two TDs. Carlson has thrown for more than 2,000 yards this season with Devin Kraus and Tyler Luensman joining Recker with more than 450 receiving yards. .... Plenty is on the line for both teams as far as the playoffs are concerned. Waukon has locked up the district championship. Columbus sits No. 5 and Monticello No. 9 in the RPI rankings that will determine Class 2A's seven at-large bids. Columbus missed the playoffs last season, despite finishing with a 7-2 record.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: "You want to be playing your best football at the end of the season, and I think we're playing pretty darn good right now on both sides of the ball."
On Monticello, "They throw it a lot. It's almost like an air-raid offense, pretty close to three-quarter pass to run. ... Defensively, they play an odd front and kind of move some guys around in a seven-man box with two high safeties. They were a tough match-up for us last year. Those kids play hard."
