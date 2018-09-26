C.R. Jefferson (1-4, 1-0) at No. 2 Cedar Falls (5-0, 1-0)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Radio: KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
Last week: Jefferson slipped past Waterloo West, 21-19, while Cedar Falls blanked Dubuque Hempstead, 39-0.
Last meeting: Cedar Falls won 45-7 last year.
What to watch: Jefferson comes into the game on a wave of confidence after knocking off 3-1 Waterloo West last week. Jacob Thompson, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back, rushed 30 times for 157 yards and two scores in the win, while J-Hawk quarterback Jacob Coyle went 7-for-7 for 141 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed 16 times for 78 yards. ... Cedar Falls continued to roll last week with an easy win over Hempstead. Once again, the Tiger defense stepped up, pitching its third shutout of the season and fourth game allowing seven or fewer points. Offensively, Logan Wolf caught six passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while Bo Grosse rushed for two scores. On the injury front, Cedar Falls will get running back Sam Gary back. Gary, who rushed for 1,677 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, has been out of action the past two weeks.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: “They put together a good game against Waterloo West. They played Muscatine real close, and have shown some things. They are another option team that we have to get ready for. It took us a while to get used to Hempstead with the speed they run the option, so we are going to have to be prepared”.
On Gary’s return: “He looked good the last two nights in practice, so we are looking forward to getting him back on the field.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Anamosa (1-4) at Columbus (4-1)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: T.J. McLauglin Field, Columbus High
Last week: Columbus throttled Oelwein 54-0 while Anamosa fell at North Fayette Valley, 28-21.
Last meeting: First meeting
What to watch: Columbus can secure its first regular season winning record since 2010. That would also make the Sailors just the fifth Columbus team since 2004 with more wins than losses. In addition, this year’s team can match the 5-1 start of the 2004 squad that went on to win a state title. Led by a much-improved and determined offensive line, the Sailors are averaging 50 points in their last three games and 397.4 yards per game for the season. Parker Westhoff is 63 of 108 passing for 828 yards and eight TDs with four interceptions. Ray Seidel has 497 rushing yards and averages 10.1 yards per carry. Kobe Nobis has 430 yards on the ground and averages 5.4 yards. Nobis also has 15 pass receptions for 130 yards while Kaden Ludwig’s 20 catches for 286 yards lead the team. Defensively, Columbus got back on track last week with its second shutout in three games, and the Sailors rank among Class 2A’s leaders with 12 takeaways (10 interceptions). Donald Patnode’s 49.5 tackles are tops while Ben Sinnott has 10 solo tackles for loss and five sacks and Cannon Butler nine TFLs and four sacks. ... Anamosa has dropped four straight since a season-opening road win at Maquoketa. The Raiders fell to Iowa City Regina in Week 2 and have lost their last three by a touchdown or less each. Offensively, Anamosa is averaging 243 yards per game and has thrown only 67 passes compared to 168 rushing attempts. Quarterback Matthew Walton has completed 20 of 38 throws for 361 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. The Raiders’ defense has just two takeaways for the season.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On the Sailors: “I think this group of guys gets it. They do have kind of that chip on their shoulder because they’ve been there for the rough times. One of the things that’s been most pleasing to me is every time we deliver a message or ask something of them ... they listen. They want to be better and they’re never satisfied.”
On Anamosa: “For them to be 1-4 is misleading and we’re not looking at them from that standpoint. This will probably be one of our tougher games to date. You’ve got to take care of what’s in front of you, and Anamosa is going to be formidable. They’re going to be ready to go ... but so are we.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Dub. Senior (1-4) at Waterloo West (3-2)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Radio: KBBG (88.1 FM)
Last week: West lost a 21-19 battle at Cedar Rapids Jefferson while Senior fell to Cedar Rapids Prairie 42-20.
Last meeting: West posted a 28-13 victory a year ago in its season opener in Dubuque.
What to watch: Sustaining and finishing drives were issues last week for what has been a productive West offense. The Wahawks average 30.8 points and 338.4 yards per game with good balance. Carter Maske has passed for 634 yards and seven TDs with just two interceptions and Isaac Tolbert leads the ground game with 495 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and five TDs. Tanner Pollock is a weapon in both areas, averaging 15.6 yards on 11 rushing attempts and 18.1 on 14 pass receptions. Amel Saric has a team-best 19 catches for 125 yards. Defensively, West has nine takeaways and is led by Noah Susong (51.5 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and a sack). ... Senior got off to a slow offensive start this season, scoring just two total touchdowns in the first three games, but the Rams have averaged 17 points the past two weeks. They are averaging 203.8 yards per game overall. Tommy Casey is a 48-percent passer for 467 yards and two TDs with three interceptions. Harry Blewett is the leading rusher (247 yards), Noah Gerken tops the receivers (13-191) and North Dakota State recruit Nick Kubitz is dangerous in both areas (146 rushing, 109 receiving) while also serving as a key playmaker on defense.
West coach Lonnie Moore: On West: “It (last week) was a really tough loss for the guys. I do like the leadership the guys have shown the last couple days of practice bouncing back from that, especially the seniors. This is another really important district game. We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole and this is one we need to go get if we want to reach our goal of winning the district title.”
On Senior: “They started off a little slow offensively, but the last couple of games they’ve moved the ball and put some points on the board. The Kubitz kid, they’re moving him around and getting him the ball any way they can. Defensively, they look strong. They’ve got some guys doing a good job in there. It’ll be another big test for us.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Waterloo East (0-5, 0-1) at Independence (4-1, 1-0)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lyle Leinbaugh Field, Independence
Last week: East opened district play with a 61-34 home loss to Charles City. Independence knocked off rival West Delaware, 31-14.
Last meeting: These teams haven’t met in recent history.
What to watch: Both teams have found success moving the ball with their spread offenses. Independence’s dual-threat quarterback Logan Schmitt is passing for 940 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushing for another 520 and nine scores. Sean Geertsema leads the receiving corps with 27 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns. Ethan Holt has rushed for 443 yards and five scores. ... East’s quarterback Dylan Reyes is up to 1,189 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Tyrell Newman 19 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns, while Ahkil Muhammad has 17 catches for 206 yards and Aiden Ernst has 13 catches for 204 yards and a score. ... Turnovers and miscues on defense have plagued an East team that has surrendered at least 45 points the past three weeks. After giving up 34 points in a loss to Center Point-Urbana, Independence’s defense held West Delaware scoreless over the second half of last week’s win.
East coach Xavier Leonard: On areas for defensive growth: “I think we can improve as far as outside contain. We had a good film session the other day and they saw their mistakes. It opened up some eyes to some people that you’re not as good as you think you are. You need to listen to us. They’re starting to wake up.”
On Independence: “They run a similar offense to us. They’re big, strong, disciplined, but more importantly they are a complete program. We’ve got to get to that level where we’re a complete program too. ... They’ve got juniors and sophomores out there beating up on people so we’re in for a battle.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
