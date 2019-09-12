No. 6 Columbus (2-0) at East Marshall (1-1)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: East Marshall High School, LeGrand
Last week: Columbus won a tough game at Hudson, 19-0. East Marshall snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 34-13 road win at BCLUW.
Last meeting: The Sailors cruised to a 45-0 victory a year ago.
What to watch: Columbus’ defense has been outstanding through the first two games, allowing an average of 50.5 passing yards, 144.5 rushing yards and just one touchdown. East Marshall will present a different challenge with its option attack. The Mustangs are averaging 240.5 rushing yards per game while attempting just nine passes with the only completion going for a touchdown. Quarterback Logan Bowie is the leading rusher with 166 yards (4.6 per carry), Samuel Bandstra has 143 yards (5.3 avg.) and Eric Ommen 91 (9.1 avg.). Bandstra also has a team-leading 19 tackles and an interception. ... Columbus has shown depth and balance in its offensive attack. Carter Gallagher has completed 21 of 34 passes for 221 yards and five TDs with one interception, Ray Seidel has rushed for 199 yards (6.0 per carry) and Ben Sinnott has 14 receptions for 166 yards and five scores. Dallas Westhoff leads the defense with 21.5 tackles, including three for loss and a sack. David Randall has 14.5 stops, Sinnott 13.5 with three TFLs and five sacks and Cannon Butler 12.5 with two TFLs and a sack.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On the win over Hudson, “Any time you compete in those tight ball games where you are playing a strong opponent and you come out on top, that gives the kids confidence. Watching the film on Saturday, defensively we made a pretty strong statement. Offensively, we’ve got some things to clean up.”
On East Marshall, “They try to get their athletes a lot of numbers at the point of attack or get outside of you. You’ve got to play assignment football when you’re playing against the option. We need to rally to the football, tackle well and just play hard. Defensively, they pack the box and invite you to throw it. We’ve got to come out and execute and run our stuff and run it at a high level.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Waterloo West (2-0) at No. 2 Ank. Centennial (2-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Ankeny Stadium, Northview Middle School, Ankeny
Last meeting: Centennial compiled 386 rushing yards during a 49-7 victory at West a year ago.
Last week: West rolled past Mason City, 54-13. Centennial won at Urbandale, 41-21.
What to watch: West coach Lonnie Moore’s team found the growth it was searching for from Week 1 to Week 2. Now, the Wahawks will be challenged by a physical Centennial team that may have the pieces on both sides of the ball to contend for a 4A state title. The Jaguars, coached by Jerry and Ryan Pezzetti, run a deceptive system on offense with multiple rushers. Last season’s rushing leader, Avery Gates, missed last week’s win over Urbandale due to injury. Tyler Johnson led Centennial with 125 yards on 21 carries. Centennial’s defense has come up with four interceptions through two games. ... While Isaac Tolbert recorded a single-game school rushing record with 343 yards against Mason City, the Wahawks have yet to eclipse 100 passing yards in a game.
West coach Lonnie Moore: On Centennial’s offense, “You’ve got to give your kids some keys, some things that they’ve got to read. We didn’t do a good job of that last year. We’re going to really focus on that this year. ... It all comes down to being physical and doing their job.”
On West, “Our passing game has to step up a little bit. It hasn’t been where it needs to be the first two games. Especially against a team like this, you can’t just run the ball the whole time. We’ve definitely got to be able to pass the ball and mix it up on first and second downs.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Webster City (2-0) Waterloo East (0-2)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last week: Webster City beat Spencer, 22-20. East lost to Iowa City Liberty, 14-0
Last meeting: Webster City won a wild, 45-36 game in 2018 where the Lynx scored the final nine points of the game after the Trojans had tied it at 36-all on a 70-yard TD pass from Dylan Reyes to Tyrell Newman.
What to watch: It’s been two straight close calls for the Trojans, who will look to break through against the Lynx. East has shown improvement across the board in its two losses as it looks to pick up its first win since 2017. The Trojans have been balanced offensively with 396 passing yards for Reyes, and Kjuan Owens and Alex Glover combining to rush for 216 yards on 44 carries. Newman leads the team with 11 catches for 100 yards. For the second consecutive week, the Trojans will face a run-oriented offense and a unique one, too. The Lynx are one of the few teams in the state to run a single-wing and have attempted just eight passes in victories over Gilbert and Spencer. Trey Mathis has rushed 46 times for 238 yards and six scores, and Garrett Whitmore has 229 on 29 carries. Each back has gone over 100 yards in both games.
East coach Xavier Leonard: On Webster City, “They run one of those huddles where they are close to the ball, turn around and snap it. You have to be prepared for that. You might get them for a three-yard loss and then they will hit you for a 15-yard gain. They are very well-coached and it is going to be a tough one.”
On East, “We are fighters. We continue to fight, and we don’t lay down. I just tell them to keep working hard. I’m very proud of them. We’ve got the athletes to get stuff done. So, despite being 0-2, I’m proud of the guys.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
No. 8 Ankeny (1-1) at No. 3 Cedar Falls (2-0)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Last week: Ankeny beat Johnson 20-7, while Cedar Falls rolled past Iowa City High, 52-7.
Last meeting: Ankeny led 7-0 at halftime last year before Cedar Falls scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to win 28-7.
What to watch: This will be the best opponent the Tigers have seen in three games. The Hawks opened with a 17-14 loss to now No. 2 Ankeny Centennial before rebounding to beat then No. 8 Johnston, 20-7. The Hawks feature one of the top players in the state in 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver Brody Brecht, who already has offers from Iowa and Iowa State. In two games this fall, Brecht has seven catches for 209 yards and an 84-yard touchdown. Ankeny has run more (61) than pass (38), but has had more success through the air as quarterback Jase Bauer is 24 of 37 for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Colin Kadolph is the team’s leading rusher with 61 yards on 16 carries. The Hawks are coached by former Northern Iowa assistant Rick Nelson. ... For Cedar Falls, Bo Grosse, who scored a pair of touchdowns against Ankeny last season, has rushed for 170 yards on 17 carries, while Ryan Ostrich has added 142 on 15 carries and has scored four times. Veteran quarterback Cael Loecher has thrown for 330 yards and three scores with Ben Sernett serving has his favorite receiver with 12 catches for 166 yards.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: On Ankeny, “Offensively, they do a great job with their scheme and putting pressure on you with their big receiver. He is a good player. It will be a challenge for our defense to slow them down. They play a 3-4 on defense and all three of the down kids are good players, come off super hard. They were a young team last year, played a lot of juniors and sophomores, so they have a year under their belt. This will be the biggest measuring stick so far this year to see where this team is at.”
On the Tigers, “ Offensively, we were efficient moving the ball in a lot of different sets. Defensively, we talked about running to the ball and creating turnovers and we forced two fumbles and blocked a punt last week, which I consider like a turnover.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
