No. 2 Cedar Falls (4-0) at Dub. Hempstead (1-3)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Dalzell Field, Dubuque
Radio: KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
Last week: Cedar Falls knocked off second-ranked Bettendorf, 29-23 while Hempstead dropped a 23-22 heartbreaker at Iowa City High.
Last meeting: The Tigers and Mustangs last met in 2013 with Cedar Falls taking a 19-16 victory.
What to watch: Cedar Falls is coming off a big win while Hempstead is coming off its third one-possession loss. The Mustangs fell to Davenport North 11-10 and to Bettendorf 29-21 in addition to last week’s setback. ... Cedar Falls is a handful offensively, averaging 36.2 points and 320 yards per game. Cael Loecher has completed 62 percent of his 63 passes for 601 yards and 10 TDs without an interception. Bo Grosse has 311 rushing yards in the featured back role with Sam Gary recovering from an injury. Logan Wolf has 22 pass receptions for 397 yards and eight TDs. Kicker Matthew Cook is perfect on PATs and 3-for-3 on field goals. Defensively, Jack Campbell has 32 tackles and Tate Johnson 30. ... Hempstead’s Aidan Dunne has completed 49 percent of his passes for 413 yards and two scores with five interceptions. Chase Sabers has 319 rushing yards and Reed Snitker 202 (8.4 per carry). Tanner Meier has 19 catches for 160 yards.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: “After getting a good win against a great team like Bettendorf, you’ve got to get the kids reeled back in. The good thing is we’re starting district play now. They know the deal with district this year is they are only taking the district champ, so I think they are focused in on what we’re doing and finding ways to get better.”
On Hempstead: “They’re sitting 1-3, but they played Bettendorf a heck of a game and were up 14-5, they lost 11-10 to Davenport North when they missed three field goals and they got beat last week by one point. They’re going to be a good team. They’ll be a physical team and they’re very well-coached.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Waterloo West (3-1) at C.R. Jefferson (0-4)
When: Today, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids
Television: KCRG 9.2
Radio: KBBG (88.1 FM)
Last week: West rocked Des Moines Hoover 60-28. Jefferson fell to Cedar Rapids Washington 54-14.
Last meeting: The J-Hawks edged the Wahawks, 21-17.
What to watch: West is looking to get district play off on a winning note and avenge a disappointing loss to the J-Hawks a year ago. Jefferson’s challenge will be to slow down a Wahawk offense that is averaging 34 points per game overall and 42.7 points in three victories. There are explosive playmakers in the passing game and rushing game. Carter Maske is completing 64 percent of his passes and has thrown for 559 yards and five TDs with just one interception. Tanner Pollock has averaged 24.7 yards per reception with three scores and Amel Saric has 18 catches for 120 yards. Isaac Tolbert leads the ground game with 389 yards (8.6 per carry) and four TDs, and Pollock has averaged 15.6 yards on his 11 attempts with four TDs. Noah Susong is the defensive leader with 29 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss and a sack. ... Jefferson has lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy (34-0), Muscatine (40-37) and Linn-Mar (33-14) in addition to Washington last week. The J-Hawks have had limited success throwing the ball, completing just 40.5 percent for 285 yards with four interceptions and two TDs. Jacob Thompson leads the rushing attack with 161 yards on 22 carries (7.3 average), Ezeki Leggins has 120 yards and Jackson Snyder has 109. Dymonte Hawkins has 10 pass receptions for 112 yards and two scores. Defensively, Thompson has 30.5 tackles with five TFLs and two sacks, and Kenny Moore has 29.5 tackles.
West coach Lonnie Moore: “It’s the district opener, and one of our goals this season is to win the district title, so this is an important game for us.”
On Jefferson: “They’ve played four tough, quality opponents. They’ll be good and ready to go, just like last year. They’re gonna bring some pressure defensively, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Columbus (3-1) at Oelwein (2-2)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Oelwein High School
Last week: Columbus raced past Vinton-Shellsburg 51-33. Oelwein dropped a 12-6 defensive battle to Class 3A Charles City.
Last meeting: Columbus blanked the Huskies 14-0 a year ago.
What to watch: This one’s a matchup of two improved programs hungry to earn a measure of respect after a stretch of rough times. Columbus is 3-1 for the first time since 2005. The last time Oelwein won as many as two games in a season was 2011 and from 2012-2017, the Huskies only two victories came against the Sailors. ... Columbus took a step forward in its offensive execution a week ago with more than 520 yards, 51 points and an attack that was dangerous through the air and on the ground where Ray Seidel ran for 240 yards and three TDs on just 12 carries. For the season, Seidel has 3781 rushing yards (11.2 per carry) and Kobe Norris has 344 (5.1 per attempt). Quarterback Parker Westhoff has completed 57 percent of his 88 passes for 612 yards and six TDs, while Kaden Ludwig’s 14 catches for 201 yards lead the receiving corps. Donald Patnode is the leading tackler with 40 stops while Ben Sinnott has nine solo tackles for loss and four sacks. ... Oelwein is led by Lukes Crandall’s 244 rushing yards (3.2 avg.) and Dom Robertson’s 30 pass receptions for 417 yards and three TDs. Quarterback Dillon Arndt is 52 of 93 for 636 yards and five TDs with three interceptions. Defensively, Mason Kunkle has 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: “We got some confidence last week with a lot of guys making plays and our offensive line did a great job blocking and keeping our quarterback clean. I knew we were capable of that (520 yards, 51 points), we’ve just been waiting for it to happen. We didn’t execute very well on defense. We’ve got some things we need to clean up. We didn’t play up to our capabilities, and the kids know that.”
On Oelwein: “We’ve got a game this week against a team that’s hungry for a victory and has kind of been at our level. They are much improved and it’s their homecoming so they’ll be ready to go. They’ve got a senior class who have played a lot of varsity snaps the last three years. They’ve got some players.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Charles City (3-1) at Waterloo East (0-4)
When: Friday, 7:45 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last week: Charles City edged Oelwein, 12-6, while Newton pulled away from East, 55-33.
Last meeting: The two are meeting for the first time since 1965, a 51-0 East win.
What to watch: After losing its season-opener to Crestwood (7-6), Charles City has rattled off consecutive victories over New Hampton, Union and Oelwein. The Comets have allowed only one of those opponents to score more than 10 points (Union had 20 in a 21-20 game). Charles City has attempted just 19 passes all season. Four different Comets have run for more than 150 yards, led by Trever Heitz (82 carries, 356 yards). Dylan Koresh has 260 on 31 carries, while quarterback Marcus Cranshaw leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Comets have forced 10 turnovers — six interceptions and four fumbles. ... East has produced 986 yards of total offense and 69 points the past two weeks, but has given up 100 points. Quarterback Dylan Reyes needs just 107 yards to go over 1,000 for the season.
East coach Xavier Leonard: “Charles City is a good football team. They run the option so we’ve got to be disciplined on defense. They’ve got a good quarterback, a good core group of running backs, so we’ve got to be ready for a battle.
“We’re trying to do something an East High team has not done in five years, win a district football game. That’s been our focus, and we know we can do it. So we are putting the hoopla of homecoming behind us, and we’re going to do something we know we can do.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
