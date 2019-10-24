C.R. Prairie (5-2, 4-0) at No. 2 Ced. Falls (8-0, 4-0)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Last meeting: Cedar Falls slipped past Prairie 28-14 last season in Cedar Rapids.
Last week: Prairie lit up Waterloo West 62-13 while Cedar Falls recorded a 33-10 road win at Dubuque Senior.
What to watch: There couldn’t be much more on the line Friday in the UNI-Dome. While both teams are locks to make the 4A playoffs, they’ll be playing for the District 3 championship and postseason seeding. In addition, Cedar Falls is riding a 23-game regular-season win streak and trying to complete a second straight perfect regular season. ... Prairie is the top rushing team in Class 4A with 2,958 yards, 36 TDs and an average of 8.6 yards per carry. Nick Pearson leads 4A with 1,496 yards (9.2 avg.) and Tariq Amir ranks sixth (997 yards, 9.8 avg.). The Hawks are second in 4A in total offense (457.9 per game). They have outscored their last two opponents 108-32 after winning their first two district games 43-40 and 28-27. Prairie averages 35.4 points per game and allows 23.9. ... Cedar Falls relies on a balanced attack for its 35.5 points per game. Cael Loecher has completed 101 of 160 passes for 1,298 yards and 14 TDs with four interceptions. Ryan Ostrich has rushed for 761 yards (6.0 avg.) and Ben Sernett (37-449), Daniel Hutchins (17-359), Trey Campbell (18-174) and Jacob Remmert (15-169) all have double-digit pass receptions. Defensively, the Tigers have a statistical advantage Friday. They’ve allowed just 14.1 points per game overall and 11 in district play, led by Caiden Barnett (44.5 tackles), Collin Bohnenkamp (15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks) and Logan Clement (14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks). Cedar Falls also leads Class 4A in kickoff returns with an average of 33.1 yards with two touchdowns, and kicker Bryce Albaugh provides another weapon.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: “We’ve got a good team coming in, and they are on a roll being 4-0 in the district. They are very good offensively. They’ve got a different style of offense we don’t see every week. We have a big challenge. We want to get off to a good start offensively and try to control the clock
“It should be a great game with two playoff-type teams fighting for position. The big thing is the district title. We don’t have a metro per se anymore, so the district is a big deal. It should be a big crowd and a great atmosphere.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Wat. Columbus (7-1, 3-1) at Monticello (6-2, 2-2)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Monticello High School, Monticello
Last week: Columbus secured a crucial, 41-15 home win over North Fayette Valley. Monticello won at Oelwein, 34-20.
Last meeting: Columbus closed last season with a 27-21 home win over Monticello.
What to watch: Columbus’ backfield depth shined last week. Jacob Heine rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Ben Sinnott tallied a touchdown and 81 yards on five rushes. They helped fill in for backfield leaders Kobe Nobis and Ray Seidel, who left the game as precautionary measures following injuries. Columbus coach Brad Schmit anticipates both backs will be available for this week’s regular-season finale. ... Monticello is a pass-dominant offense. Quarterback Jeff Carlson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns during last week’s victory over Oelwein. Justin Recker caught three passes for 81 yards and two TDs. Carlson has thrown for more than 2,000 yards this season with Devin Kraus and Tyler Luensman joining Recker with more than 450 receiving yards. .... Plenty is on the line for both teams as far as the playoffs are concerned. Waukon has locked up the district championship. Columbus sits No. 5 and Monticello No. 9 in the RPI rankings that will determine Class 2A’s seven at-large bids. Columbus missed the playoffs last season, despite finishing with a 7-2 record.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: “You want to be playing your best football at the end of the season, and I think we’re playing pretty darn good right now on both sides of the ball.”
On Monticello, “They throw it a lot. It’s almost like an air-raid offense, pretty close to three-quarter pass to run. ... Defensively, they play an odd front and kind of move some guys around in a seven-man box with two high safeties. They were a tough match-up for us last year. Those kids play hard.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Waterloo West (3-5, 0-4) at Dub. Hempstead (3-5, 1-3)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Dalzell Field, Dubuque
Last meeting: Hempstead edged West 28-14 to close out the 2018 season.
Last week: The Mustangs pulled out a 16-14 victory at Cedar Rapids Jefferson while Cedar Rapids Prairie rolled past West, 62-13.
What to watch: The season hasn’t followed the script either West or Hempstead had in mind back in August. Friday, they’ll be playing for pride. The Mustangs feature a balanced offense that has passed for 1,157 yards and rushed for 1,524. Quarterback Aidan Dunne has completed 45 percent of 176 passes with 11 TDs and three interceptions. He’s also the leading rusher with 509 yards. Eli Herrion has 36 pass receptions for 355 yards and three TDs while KeShaun Hill (29.4 avg.) and Jackson Ostrander (19.4) are big-play threats in the receiving corps. ... West has dropped nine straight district games over the past two seasons and is hungry for a win. When healthy, the Wahawks have been productive. Carter Maske has hit 47 percent of his 135 passes for 804 yards and eight TDs with just two interceptions, Isaac Tolbert has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 8.2 yards per carry and Daquavian Walker, Tay Norman and Mondre Lagow have led the receiving corps. Tolbert and Walker are among the Wahawks who are questionable this week while West hopes to get Michael Robinson back on defense. He has 18 solo tackles for loss and seven sacks this season.
West coach Lonnie Moore: “We’ve got seniors who this will probably be their last game putting on a uniform. When you respect your teammates and care about your teammates as these guys do, you need to finish for those guys.”
On Hempstead: “They have probably the biggest offensive and defensive lines we’ve played all year. They are going to try to run the ball. We want to execute. We need to take care of the little things.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
W. Delaware (4-4, 2-2) at Waterloo East (3-5, 2-2)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last meeting: West Delaware won 53-19 in Manchester.
Last week: West Delaware beat Charles City, 47-7. East lost at Decorah, 14-7.
What to watch: West Delaware rolls into the game with a chance at a winning season. The Hawks have found their running game in the past two weeks. Wyatt Voelker rushed for 104 against Decorah and 127 against Charles City in the Hawks’ last two games. Last week, Cael Meyer added 149 yards rushing and two touchdowns. ... East has several individuals within striking distance of statistical benchmarks. Quarterback Dylan Reyes needs to pass for 113 yards to reach 1,500 for the season. Running back Kjuan Owens is 196 yards short of 1,000 and wide receiver Tyrell Newman is 36 receiving yards short of 500. Linebacker Jacob Hanley needs nine tackles to reach 100. East will honor 14 seniors Friday.
East head coach Xavier Leonard: “We’ve got a great group of seniors that were freshman as part of my first year. They were the group that stopped the streak as sophomores. They are a big part of our success. Just a great group of kids.”
On West Delaware, “A playoff-caliber football team. We’ve got to execute ... no dropped passes. Got to take care of the ball. Our offensive line has to step up and be physical and help our run game. Defensively, we’ve got to stop the run.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
