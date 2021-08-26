Metro football preview capsules

On Johnston, “I know Coach (Brian) Woodley and he is an old friend of mine – we both played here at CF together. They’ve got a good quarterback and I know they feel pretty good about their defense. They are trying to figure out the moving parts around their quarterback that they have coming back. And they feel like they can keep in games by playing solid defense.”

On keys to success, “We’re getting better – we are young up front and getting them in sync has been one of our big goals since we started practice. We are coming along, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Hunter Jacobson is going to have a bigger role this season at quarterback. He is going to have to be more active running the ball and he is going to have to be able to get the ball to our wide receivers and our tight ends. We have some good experience at receiver and tight end. We know it will be a good test for us on the road against Johnston and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”