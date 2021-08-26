Metro football preview capsules

When: Friday, 7:45 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last meeting: West won its ninth straight in the series last year, 38-14.
What to watch: This is the 109th meeting all-time in the series with West leading 56-47-5. The game is in the second year of playing for a traveling trophy that was first awarded to West in 1912 and was recently rediscovered. The first ever meeting between the schools occurred in 1909. East returns 15 starters and will have more game experience than West who is breaking in a new quarterback and new running backs. The Wahawks will counter with an offensive line that returns four of five starters plus a starter from 2019 that did not play in 2020.
Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On the game, “We are excited, especially for our kids getting the opportunity to come out and play. Especially because of the time commitment they put in during the offseason. We’re just going to go out there and show what we can do.”
On East, “They are a very experienced team. They probably have more experience than us. They have a really good running back in Kjuan Owens. He is definitely a guy we have to make sure to get a lot of guys around.”
On his team, “We are going to be putting in a lot of new guys that going to get a chance to highlight themselves for the first time on Friday night. We’re telling the guys to enjoy the night. It is a rivalry game. Secondly, we have to play our style of football…we got to make sure we are playing fast and physical.”
Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville
On the game, “We are all excited. I’m sure West is excited, too. It’s been a long off-season and the reward is to play football on Friday night,”
On West, “I’m sure they are going to throw a few wrinkles at us that we haven’t seen. We have to be disciplined and do our jobs.”
On his team, “We can’t worry about the hype. It is TCB...Taking Care of Business and hopefully that helps us to be victorious. We’ve just been sharpening our pencil. I’m pretty excited bout where ware at right now.”
Cedar Falls at Johnston
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Dragon Stadium, Johnston
Last year: Cedar Falls finished 5-3, Johnston was 3-5.
Game notes: The Tigers are led on offense by returning starter Hunter Jacobson at quarterback and multi-talented athlete Trey Campbell at wide receiver. Replacing the entire offensive line and an all-state running back are among the challenges facing Cedar Falls. Johnston started the 2020 season 3-1 before dropping its final four games. The Dragons also return their starting QB. Senior Jack Rutz passed for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Quoting Cedar Falls
coach Brad Remmert:
On Johnston, “I know Coach (Brian) Woodley and he is an old friend of mine – we both played here at CF together. They’ve got a good quarterback and I know they feel pretty good about their defense. They are trying to figure out the moving parts around their quarterback that they have coming back. And they feel like they can keep in games by playing solid defense.”
On keys to success, “We’re getting better – we are young up front and getting them in sync has been one of our big goals since we started practice. We are coming along, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Hunter Jacobson is going to have a bigger role this season at quarterback. He is going to have to be more active running the ball and he is going to have to be able to get the ball to our wide receivers and our tight ends. We have some good experience at receiver and tight end. We know it will be a good test for us on the road against Johnston and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Dike-New Hartford at Columbus
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Last year: Dike-New Hartford finished 6-3, falling in the second round of the playoffs. Columbus advanced to the Class 1A state quarterfinals before dropping a 35-32 decision at Sigourney-Keota.
Game notes: This promises to be an excellent matchup between a pair of power programs with long and storied traditions. Columbus features two of the state’s best players in quarterback Carter Gallagher and linebacker Dallas Westhoff. Dike-New Hartford senior Devon Kollasch returns after catching 22 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. Junior teammate Nick Reinicke recorded 52.5 total tackles last year.
Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit:
On Dike-New Hartford, “Dike-New Hartford is one of those programs that doesn’t rebuild, they reload. They pride themselves in playing a physical brand of football and they will be well-coached. They are going to line up and run the football. They’ve played in a lot of big games over the years and have experienced a great deal of success. We are looking forward to the opportunity to compete against them.”
On keys to success, “The key for us getting off to a good start has everything to do with how we progress throughout the week. This group of kids understands the value of practice. We need to come out and be ready for a battle. Like all games, this is going to come down to blocking, tackling and execution.”
— Compiled by Courier Sports Writers Jim Nelson and Craig Sesker
