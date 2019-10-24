C.R. Prairie (5-2, 4-0) at
No. 2 Ced. Falls (8-0, 4-0)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls slipped past Prairie 28-14 last season in Cedar Rapids.
- Last week: Prairie lit up Waterloo West 62-13 while Cedar Falls recorded a 33-10 road win at Dubuque Senior.
- What to watch: There couldn't be much more on the line Friday in the UNI-Dome. While both teams are locks to make the 4A playoffs, they'll be playing for the District 3 championship and postseason seeding. In addition, Cedar Falls is riding a 23-game regular-season win streak and trying to complete a second straight perfect regular season. ... Prairie is the top rushing team in Class 4A with 2,958 yards, 36 TDs and an average of 8.6 yards per carry. Nick Pearson leads 4A with 1,496 yards (9.2 avg.) and Tariq Amir ranks sixth (997 yards, 9.8 avg.). The Hawks are second in 4A in total offense (457.9 per game). They have outscored their last two opponents 108-32 after winning their first two district games 43-40 and 28-27. Prairie averages 35.4 points per game and allows 23.9. ... Cedar Falls relies on a balanced attack for its 35.5 points per game. Cael Loecher has completed 101 of 160 passes for 1,298 yards and 14 TDs with four interceptions. Ryan Ostrich has rushed for 761 yards (6.0 avg.) and Ben Sernett (37-449), Daniel Hutchins (17-359), Trey Campbell (18-174) and Jacob Remmert (15-169) all have double-digit pass receptions. Defensively, the Tigers have a statistical advantage Friday. They've allowed just 14.1 points per game overall and 11 in district play, led by Caiden Barnett (44.5 tackles), Collin Bohnenkamp (15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks) and Logan Clement (14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks). Cedar Falls also leads Class 4A in kickoff returns with an average of 33.1 yards with two touchdowns, and kicker Bryce Albaugh provides another weapon.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "We've got a good team coming in, and they are on a roll being 4-0 in the district. They are very good offensively. They've got a different style of offense we don't see every week. We have a big challenge. We want to get off to a good start offensively and try to control the clock
"It should be a great game with two playoff-type teams fighting for position. The big thing is the district title. We don't have a metro per se anymore, so the district is a big deal. It should be a big crowd and a great atmosphere."
