Marcus Beatty goes for 249 in Indee win over Maquoketa

UNION 28, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 21: In a four-quarter battle the Knights held on for the victory over the Falcons.

Union lead 6-0 at halftime and 21-7 after three quarters before the Falcons rallied in the fourth.

Grant Behrens passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns for Union. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Michael Niebergall and Max Eikamp each had receiving touchdowns for the Knights. Tyler Wilson rushed 14 times for 75 yards and a score, additionally.

Aplington-Parkersburg’s Aidan Junker rushed 33 times for 206 yards and a score.

GRUNDY CENTER 35, SOUTH HARDIN 7: Logan Knaack passed for 213 yards and two scores as the 2020 state runner-ups opened with an impressive win.

Knaack also rushed for 111 yards and two scores on 13 carries. Dexter Whitehill hauled in five passes for 97 yards and a score.

8-PLAYER

EASTON VALLEY 60, DON BOSCO 14: Conor Gruver passed for 318 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the River Hawks.

JANESVILLE 68, MESKWAKI 30: The Wildcats led 54-0 after one quarter as they rolled in their 8-Player opener.