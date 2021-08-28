Marcus Beatty goes for 249 in Indee win over Maquoketa

INDEPENDENCE – Marcus Beatty averaged eight yards a carry as he rushed for 249 yards and four scores in Independence’s 50-7 win over Maquoketa in a Class 3A opener Friday.
Beatty scored on runs of 6, 2, 11 and 44 scoring twice in the second quarter and twice in the third quarter.
Mitchell Johnson threw touchdowns passes of 32 yards to Sawyer Wendling and 38 to Keegan Schmitt in the first quarter to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead.
Brady Kohrs returned an interception for another Indee touchdown in the third quarter that made it 50-0.
Class 3A
HAMPTON-DUMONT 42, WEST FORK 0: Cal Heeren passed for 140 yards and two scores to lead the Bulldogs.
CLASS 1A
DENVER 42, WAPSIE VALLEY 0: Ethan Schoville rushed for 177 yards and two scores as the Cyclones won a huge rivalry game at home.
Denver scored three times in each half.
Tye Bradley completed 7 of 9 passes for 167 yards and three scores, while Zander Norman hauled in three catches for 110 yards and two scores.
Caylor Hoffer accounted for the Cyclones other touchdown, a 20-yard reception.
UNION 28, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 21: In a four-quarter battle the Knights held on for the victory over the Falcons.
Union lead 6-0 at halftime and 21-7 after three quarters before the Falcons rallied in the fourth.
Grant Behrens passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns for Union. He also rushed for a touchdown.
Michael Niebergall and Max Eikamp each had receiving touchdowns for the Knights. Tyler Wilson rushed 14 times for 75 yards and a score, additionally.
Aplington-Parkersburg’s Aidan Junker rushed 33 times for 206 yards and a score.
GRUNDY CENTER 35, SOUTH HARDIN 7: Logan Knaack passed for 213 yards and two scores as the 2020 state runner-ups opened with an impressive win.
Knaack also rushed for 111 yards and two scores on 13 carries. Dexter Whitehill hauled in five passes for 97 yards and a score.
8-PLAYER
EASTON VALLEY 60, DON BOSCO 14: Conor Gruver passed for 318 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the River Hawks.
JANESVILLE 68, MESKWAKI 30: The Wildcats led 54-0 after one quarter as they rolled in their 8-Player opener.
Leo Dodd went 4-for-5 for 95 yards with all four of his receptions going for touchdowns. Wiley Sherburne caught two touchdown passes, while Keegan Eastman and Jared Hoodjer also hauled in touchdown receptions.