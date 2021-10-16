Long-time NE Iowa coach Gene Chinander died in car crash Thursday

Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, died Thursday in a car accident. He was 69.

A longtime high school football coach in Iowa, Gene Chinander struck a parked semitrailer truck near Allison and died at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Gene Chinander dedicated more than 45 years coaching and teaching in the area of Allison, Bristow and Greene. His best seasons came at Allison-Bristow where the Trojans made the Class A playoffs 1994 and 1995.

Led by first-team all-state defensive lineman Shane Buss, Allison-Bristow reached the Class A state semifinals in 1995 where they lost to eventual runner-up North Mahaska, 22-0.

His son, Erik, was an all-state lineman for him in 1997.

Erik Chinander traveled with the Huskers and coached in Saturday’s game at Minnesota. Chinander has been Scott Frost’s defensive coordinator for six years.

A visitation will be held Monday at North Butler Elementary School Gymnasium, Allison, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday,, at North Butler High School Football Field in Greene.

Sietsema Vogel Funeral Homes in Allison is handling funeral arrangements.

A Go-Fund me page, https://gofund.me/acbc3b46, has been started to help raise funds for a Gene Chinander Memorial scholarship to go to a North Butler student who plans on a career in the coaching and teaching field.

Donations may also be made in person to the Gene Chinander Memorial Fund at Lincoln Savings Bank in Allison or Greene.

