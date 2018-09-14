Football
- Waterloo East High School will honor its military alumni before the start of Friday’s 7 p.m. varsity football game against Newton at Memorial Stadium.
East military alumni should arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to be included. Contact Kris Jones at (319) 269-2937 to provide your name, branch of service and years of service.
Basketball
- The Cedar Valley CourtKings are looking to fill several positions on the staff and in the front office for the 2019 Midwest Basketball League season.
The two-time MBL champions will be hiring an assistant coach, a parttime marketing/sales director and a booster club and season ticket sales director. The club may also add an assistant media relations director and an assistant general manager.
Anyone interested in any of these positions can email the CourtKings at cvcourtkings@yahoo.com or call the team’s office at (319) 404-5941.
