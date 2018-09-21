Correction
- The prep football preview capsule for Friday’s Waterloo Columbus at Oelwein game had two errors.
Ray Seidel has rushed for 371 yards this season, not 3,781. In addition, the Sailors’ second-leading ball carrier is Kobe Nobis, not Kobe Norris.
The Courier regrets the errors.
Cross country
- Hawkeye Community College is ranked among the National Junior College Athletic Association’s top 20 this week in both men’s and women’s cross country.
The RedTails are No. 12 in the men’s poll and No. 13 in the women’s rankings.
