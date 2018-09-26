Football
- Waterloo West High School’s annual Veterans Appreciation Night football game is Friday, Oct. 5 when the Wahawks host Cedar Falls at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo.
All veterans who attended West High and Central High are invited to attend. Other local veterans are also welcome.
A tailgate with free food and drinks for veterans begins at 5:30 p.m. Veterans also receive free admission to the game and those who RSVP will be recognized just before kickoff.
To RSVP, contact Major Bryan Carlson at (319) 433-2700, ext. 12236 or by email at ia.20051jrotc@gmail.com or Kris Jones at (319) 269-2937 or jn3kr@aol.com.
Golf
- The University of Northern Iowa men’s golf team finished 15th at the Derek Dolenc Invite in Madison, Illinois, Tuesday.
Carter Stochl led the Panthers with a 10-over 223 to finish in a tie for 43rd overall. Alex Pries finished 53rd at 225.
SIU-Edwardsville was the team champion at 842 with Nebraska-Omaha second at 854. UNI shot 902. Individually, Kyle Slattery of SIU-Edwardsville posted a 203, three strokes better than Kevin Gordon of Nebraska-Omaha.
Miscellaneous
- The University of Northern Iowa has promoted Beth West to senior associate athletics director for business.
West oversees the athletic business office and serves as liaison to various campus departments regarding athletic financial matters. She is a member of the College Athletic Business Management Association and has been a member of the Iowa Society of CPAs.
West, a former Panther volleyball standout from Grimes, joined the UNI staff in 2014 as an assistant athletic director in the business office and was promoted to associate athletic director for business in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.