Football
- Waverly-Shell Rock High will host a Team Up to Fight Cancer night during the Go-Hawks Oct. 18 football game against Independence.
Waverly Health Center and the American Cancer Society will have representatives at the game to provide information, and the ACCEL Group is also sponsoring the event.
Pink rally towels with the W-SR logo will be sold with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. Fans are encouraged to wear pink, as well.
Golf
- The University of Northern Iowa and Make-A-Wish Foundation are teaming up to sponsor the Swingin'-For-Wishes golf tournament Friday at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls.
Lunch is from 11-11:45 a.m. with golf at noon and dinner and awards to follow. Entry fee is $500 per four-person team.
For more information, call (319) 214-5646 or email niwishmakers.events@gmail.com.
Cyclocross
- The Twisted Cross Cyclocross race will take place Saturday and Sunday at Tondro Pray Bicycle Park in Cedar Falls.
The event features 13 USA Cycling-sanctioned races for riders of all ages. A free kids' race is scheduled for noon.
The Twisted Cross race is part of the 10-race Iowa Cyclocross Race Series. Cyclocross racing can include grass, dirt, mud, gravel, sand and other challenges.
For more information, call (319) 231-8476 or go online at www.bikereg.com/twisted-cross.
