Miscellaneous
- North Tama High School football head coach Tom McDermott is one of the 15 finalists in U.S. Cellular's Most Valuable Coach program.
McDermott has already earned a $5,000 donation for North Tama High and he remains in the running for one of the top three prizes -- $50,000 and a $30,000 Samsung tech package for first, $20,000 for second and $10,000 for third.
Fans can vote until 11:59 a.m. Nov. 13 at www.themostvaluablecoach.com.
- Upper Iowa University alumnus Mark "Maddog" McDowell will face Rory Fox in the Campus Countdown professional wrestling main event Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Recreation Center in Fayette.
McDowell, a 2005 Upper Iowa graduate and native of Grinnell, will defend his 3XWrestling heavyweight title in the bout, which is free to the public.
The wrestling card also includes several other singles matches, tag team championships and a women's match. Doors open at 7 p.m.
- The University of Northern Iowa will begin auctioning off 35 banners Monday at 8 a.m. that previously decorated the McLeod Center.
There are eight men's basketball, four women's basketball and 23 volleyball banners. The auction closes at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.
For a complete list of available banners and information on how to download the Handbid digital auction app, call the Panther Scholarship Club office at (319) 273-2471.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.