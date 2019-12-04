Hockey
- Logan Stein of the Waterloo Black Hawks is the United States Hockey League Goaltender of the Week after a pair of weekend shutouts against Cedar Rapids.
Stein is 8-3-0-0 with a league-best four shutouts for the season. His 1.58 goals-against average and .938 save percentage also lead the USHL.
Football
- North Tama High School football coach Tom McDermott has announced his retirement from coaching recently.
McDermott was the Redhawks’ head coach from 1973-87, stepped away to serve in administrative capacities within the North Tama school district, then returned in 2008 as an assistant coach. He resumed head coaching duties in 2018 and this past season led North Tama to an undefeated regular season that ended in the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs.
Volleyball
- Five Iowa State volleyball players earned all-Big 12 Conference recognition, as the league announced its postseason awards Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Candelaria Herrera and sophomore Eleanor Holthaus made the first team, junior Piper Mauck and sophomore Avery Rhodes are on the second team and freshman Annie Hatch made the rookie team.
Yossiana Pressley of Baylor was named player of the year, Hannah Lockin of Baylor is the setter of the year, Keyton Kinley of Oklahoma is libero of the year, Skylar Fields of Texas is freshman of the year and Ryan McGuytre of Baylor is coach of the year.
Soccer
- Wartburg College had three players named to the United Soccer Coaches all-North Region first team Monday.
Sophomores Sarah Campbell (three goals, 10 assists), Kate Leurs (14 goals, 5 assists) and Joy Smith (11 goals, 7 assists) were honored after helping the Knights to the American Rivers Conference tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. They were Wartburg’s three leading scorers.
Correction
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School senior Aidan Walters was inadvertently not mentioned in the Nov. 26 all-state football story that appeared in the Courier.
Walters was a first-team offensive lineman on the 8-player Iowa Print Sports Writers Association team. He was included in the list of all-state selections that accompanied the story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.