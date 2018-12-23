Bowling
- Cadillac XBC is looking for “special athletes” and community volunteers to compete in winter bowling leagues that begin Jan. 8 and Jan. 10.
Two special athletes will be paired with a volunteer for the league bowling, which takes place at 6 p.m. and runs for 16 weeks. There is no cost for volunteers, and all adults, high school students and high school staff are eligible to serve as volunteers.
Registration forms are available online at www.maplelaneswaterloo.com or on the Cadillac XBC Facebook page at facebook.com/cadillacxbc. For more information, contact Connie, Mick or Jennifer at Cadillac XBC (319-234-6888).Football
- Waterloo East High School lineman Brody Card has signed a letter of intent to play college football at NCAA Division II Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Card, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman, graduated early from East and will begin his collegiate career in January.
The two-time All-Metro, all-district and all-academic performer was one of 90 prep players selected to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas, Texas, earlier this month.
