Miscellaneous
- Fans are invited to pack Waterloo Memorial Stadium Friday night for the annual Waterloo East vs. Waterloo West football game as well as the dedication of the new Waterloo Schools NFL Wall of Fame and the 25th anniversary of the stadium.
Memorial Stadium was a $2.7 million project and the vision of the Providing A Stadium for our Students committee. A new donar sign will be dedicated at Friday's game.
The NFL Wall of Fame will feature Waterloo high school graduates Don Perkins (West), Tom Smith (East), Reggie Roby (East), Bruce Perkins (Central) and J.J. Moses (East).
Players from East and West who played in the first game at the stadium in 1994 are invited to participate with their team in a ceremonial coin toss before the game.
Taekwondo
- Cedar Valley SportsPlex is accepting registrations for its Taekwondo classes through Misting Dragon Martial Arts.
Three skill levels are offered -- beginner, intermediate and adult. The program meets on Monday and Wednesday nights beginning Sept. 9. Cost is $75 for non-members and $50 for members and the registration deadline is Sept. 6.
For more information, call (319) 291-0165.
