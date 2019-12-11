Football
- Dike-New Hartford football head coach Don Betts is headed into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Betts has led the Wolverines to a 112-36 record with two state runner-up finishes during his 13 seasons as head coach.
The 2020 Hall of Fame class also includes Gary McElmuray of Iowa Falls, Toby Lorenzen of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Lynn Cadwell of Wall-Lake View-Auburn.
- Three Northeast Iowa football head coaches have been named to the North coaching staff for the 2020 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic that will be played July 18 in the UNI-Dome.
Cedar Falls’ Brad Remmert, Independence’s Justin Putz and Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s John Olson will assist North head coach Paul James of Linn-Mar.
In addition, Emma Fletcher of Cedar Falls will serve as choreographer and Sandy Norby of Osage as coach for the cheerleading squad.
- Wartburg College junior JoJo McNair was named to the D3football.com All-West Region second team Tuesday.
McNair, from Joliet, Ill., made the defensive team after making 30 tackles with three interceptions during the regular season. He was a first-team American Rivers all-conference selection.
Volleyball
- Northern Iowa volleyball head coach Bobbi Petersen has been named Midwest Region Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
It’s the fourth time Petersen has earned the honor.
Panther seniors Karlie Taylor and Rachel Koop also earned all-region honors. It’s the third time for Taylor and the second time for Koop.
Wrestling
- Bryce Steiert of Northern Iowa was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week Tuesday after his runner-up finish at the prestigious Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational last weekend.
Steiert, a senior wrestling at 174 pounds, defeated a pair of ranked opponents in Las Vegas, including a major decision over eighth-ranked Anthony Valencia of Arizona State.
Diving
- University of Northern Iowa freshman Taylor Hogan was named Missouri Valley Conference Diver of the Week Tuesday.
Hogan won the 3-meter competition in a dual victory over Coe with a score of 249.95 and took second in the 1-meter event.
