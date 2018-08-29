Football
- Waterloo West’s freshman football game against Iowa City West scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled due to low numbers of players.
West will play a freshman-sophomore scrimmage Friday at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium prior to the varsity game against Mason City.
Golf
- The sixth annual Jersey Jermier Golf Invitational is set for Thursday, Sept. 20 at Red Carpet Golf Club in Waterloo.
The event begins with an 11 a.m. lunch followed by golf at noon. The $50 entry fee includes green fees, cart, lunch and drink tickets.
To reserve a spot, call (319) 273-2471.
Softball
- Several local players helped the Bagbeys 65 AA Senior men’s slowpitch softball team capture the Wes Widdle tournament in Shawnee, Kansas, recently.
Charlie Aldrich, Dick DeHoet, RJ Klein and Rich Venzke were local players on the team, which edged the Oklahoma Outlaws 25-24 in extra innings for the title and qualified for the World National Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas Sept. 24-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.