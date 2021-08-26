Loaded Go-Hawks take aim at title

WAVERLY – Expectations are sky-high this fall at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
And a quartet of Go-Hawk standouts are a big reason for that optimism.
Junior standouts Asa Newsom, McCrae Hagarty and Jake Walker, and senior Layne McDonald lead a strong W-SR team set to make a deep playoff run this season.
“All four of those guys are gifted athletes, W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. We’re excited to get them back on the field this fall.”
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Newsom is attracting the most attention on the gridiron. The younger brother of Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman Mosai Newsom, Asa already has received a handful of scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools.
Those schools include Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas State and South Dakota.
“It’s awesome to have those schools interested in me and I appreciate that, he said. I have some time before I make a decision and I’m not really focused on that right now. I’m focused on my team and on this season.”
Asa Newsom is being recruited as a linebacker, but he also is a standout running back for Waverly-Shell Rock. He rushed for 670 yards while averaging 7.4 yards per carry as a sophomore.
“Asa plays the game with a lot of passion, Hubbard said. He’s worked really hard coming back from an ACL tear his freshman year. He had a solid sophomore year. He is a great athlete who is a student of the game. He projects as a college linebacker. He has a huge upside.”
Newsom is part of a loaded junior class that saw significant playing time on both sides of the ball in 2020.
“We all work extremely hard and we really push each other, he said. Everyone has a great attitude and we have excellent chemistry on this team. We have a very competitive group. We all know what we’re capable of and we’re all ready to take the next step.”
Hagarty, who won a state wrestling title at 182 pounds this past February, is a rugged, hard-nosed football player who excels at running back and on the defensive line. He rushed for 702 yards while averaging 6.4 yards per carry as a sophomore.
“We brought McCrae up to varsity as a freshman and he continues to develop into a great technician, Hubbard said. He also plays rugby and has good field awareness. He has a high motor and is super coachable.”
Hagarty recently placed third in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling at USA Wrestling’s U16 Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. He’s already drawing recruiting interest in wrestling from Division I schools, but he’s also a heck of a football player.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Hagarty enters his junior season with high hopes.
“I think we can have a really good season, Hagarty said. This team has a lot of potential. We’re working really hard and we’re really pushing each other. If we keep our energy up, we can go all the way to the Dome and all the way to the title.”
Walker, a state finalist in wrestling at 195 pounds, is another two-way starter in football. He has excelled on the offensive and defensive line, but Hubbard plans to move him into the offensive backfield this fall.
“Jake is a very gifted young man, Hubbard said. He is very strong for his size and he has great quickness. He had a great summer and we’re looking for big things from him.”
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound McDonald excels at tight end and defensive end for the Go-Hawks. He also is a good wrestler, but is being recruited in football by FCS and NCAA Division II schools.
“Layne is an excellent athlete who is another good two-way player for us, Hubbard said. He is a hard worker and a good student.”
W-SR moves to Class 4A this season after previously being in 3A. The Iowa High School Athletic Association added a Class 5A division that begins play this fall.
Waverly-Shell Rock went 4-4 while playing a challenging schedule last season. Two losses were to returning state champion Western Dubuque and one came to Waukon, which went on to win the Class 2A state title in 2020.
The Go-Hawks open their season with a tough test at Waukon, a team they lost to last year on the road.
“It will be a good test, but they lost some players off last year’s team, Hagarty said. We have a lot of experience coming back and we’re looking forward to playing them again.”
