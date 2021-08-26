Loaded Go-Hawks take aim at title

Walker, a state finalist in wrestling at 195 pounds, is another two-way starter in football. He has excelled on the offensive and defensive line, but Hubbard plans to move him into the offensive backfield this fall.

“Jake is a very gifted young man, Hubbard said. He is very strong for his size and he has great quickness. He had a great summer and we’re looking for big things from him.”

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound McDonald excels at tight end and defensive end for the Go-Hawks. He also is a good wrestler, but is being recruited in football by FCS and NCAA Division II schools.

“Layne is an excellent athlete who is another good two-way player for us, Hubbard said. He is a hard worker and a good student.”

W-SR moves to Class 4A this season after previously being in 3A. The Iowa High School Athletic Association added a Class 5A division that begins play this fall.

Waverly-Shell Rock went 4-4 while playing a challenging schedule last season. Two losses were to returning state champion Western Dubuque and one came to Waukon, which went on to win the Class 2A state title in 2020.

The Go-Hawks open their season with a tough test at Waukon, a team they lost to last year on the road.

“It will be a good test, but they lost some players off last year’s team, Hagarty said. We have a lot of experience coming back and we’re looking forward to playing them again.”

Craig Sesker is a sports reporter for the Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @Craigsesker. You can reach him via email at Craig.Sesker@WCFCourier.com or via phone at 319-575-2891.

