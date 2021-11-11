Little things, second half adjustments push Titans past Go-Hawks

CEDAR FALLS – Asa Newsom was only able to go one-way Thursday night. Kaiser Luck was down in the back corner of the end zone in the second half. Another starter was out due to COVID-19.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s football team dealt with several obstacles inside the UNI-Dome. Add in being overpowered at the line of scrimmage in the second half and it was a tall mountain to climb.

The Go-Hawks couldn’t reach the top.

Fifth-ranked Lewis Central outscored fourth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock 28-3 in the second half to triumph 35-10 in a Class 4A semifinal to reach the title game for the first time in school history.

“You don’t want to take anything away from the opponent, they might be the state champions,” WSR head coach Mark Hubbard said. “We faced some adversity this week. That’s life. Credit to our players, all week long they battled.

“This football team played its tails off.”

Grant Halverson, the Go-Hawks quarterback, offered a simple explanation.

“They did the little things right,” Halverson said. “We didn’t execute the way we should have.”

After Simon Ott’s 35-yard field goal with 8 minutes, 23 seconds left in the third quarter, the Go-Hawks (10-2) jumped ahead 10-7. That’s when the Titans proceeded to take over.

They scored on four consecutive drives in a grand total of 22 plays.

Quarterback Braylon Kammrad connected with wideout Luciano Findone for a 40-yard catch and run to give Lewis Central a 14-10 lead, then delivered the dagger with a 3-yard TD catch to cap a 9-play drive with 4:30 remaining.

“They’re a good team. They’ve got some good athletes,” Newsom said. “We struggled.”

Sandwiched between that was a pair of runs — one for 18 yards up the middle and the other that went 51 yards on a single play — by Titans tailback Jon Humpal.

Humpal was held to 35 net yards in the first half. The junior finished with 189 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per carry.

“We knew what we were dealing with coming into the game, we just didn’t play our best,” tight end/defensive end Layne McDonald said.

There hadn’t been many teams that matched Waverly-Shell Rock physically. It had suffered its only loss to West Delaware, a top-five team in Class 3A. The Go-Hawks were held to six points and 247 total yards of offense.

They had 270 on Thursday, 124 of them on the ground. That marks one of the lowest outputs of the season.

“I would say they were the most physical team we’ve seen all season,” Hubbard said.

Waverly-Shell Rock had just four plays that went for over 10 yards in the final 24 minutes. Fullback McCrae Hagarty was bottled up for 12 total yards in the second half after gaining 71 in the opening half.

Three of the five Titans offensive lineman weigh over 200 pounds. Four of the five Go-Hawks are north of 200 pounds.

Yet on many of Hagarty’s inside and outside runs, he was stuffed for no more than seven yards.

“Just a missed block here, a missed block there,” Hubbard said. “That was the story.”

“That game was won on three or four plays,” McDonald added. “The guys outweigh us by a couple pounds. It was throughout the duration of the game.”

Lewis Central being physical was not the only thing it had an advantage on.

Its speed with Fidone and Humpal was too much for Waverly-Shell Rock. The Go-Hawks secondary struggled to close in tackles and Fidone, who finished with 114 yards on eight catches, found a hole and ran through it.

“We had a lot of assignment stuff that we didn’t capitalize on,” Newsom said. “We didn’t do our job, collectively.”

It was a much different ball game in the first half.

Both sides struggled to get offense going. It was tied at seven behind a pair of deep balls that connected for touchdowns.

Kammrad read man coverage and found his target in Blake Cyboron, who beat Sam Roose for a 30-yard score to put the Titans ahead 7-0.

Waverly-Shell Rock quarterback Grant Halverson rebounded from an interception to find McDonald for a 47-yard TD to tie the game.

“More play action,” Halverson said. “Layne made a great play for me.”

The Go-Hawks forced a punt then went on the two-minute drill trying for points since they were getting the ball in the second half. They got to the Titans 13-yard line and brought out Ott for a field goal.

Referees ruled that Ott missed the 30-yard chip shot. Replays on the video board may have told a different story. Hubbard didn’t get an explanation on the call.

Halverson finished his final game with 146 yards on 11 completions. The emotions were building up afterwards.

“Just having fun with these guys, even Saturday morning lifts, no one wants to be there (but) it was still fun to be around these guys,” Halverson said. “They made football fun.”

Newsom, Hagarty, Jake Walker are the core of players that will be back. Roose returns in the secondary. The key will be finding a new QB to replace Halverson and three on the line.

Newsom admitted this taste of defeat will sting and make him hungry for next fall. Still, he isn’t willing to let go of 2021 just yet.

“Just a tough day,” Newsom said. “I want to take some time and enjoy this one, but (it will) for sure once this all settles through.”

