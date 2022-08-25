Johnson primed for big senior season with Mustangs

INDEPENDENCE — Football coaches usually bristle at the idea of their quarterback taking unnecessary hits and often coach their field generals to avoid it at all costs.

However, Independence quarterback Mitchell Johnson and head coach Justin Putz do not take that traditional approach.

“Mitch is a little unconventional at quarterback,” Putz said. “He is an All-State linebacker and he plays the position like an All-State linebacker. We have led him through the hole. I have very few guys that can run through the hole, ISO block a linebacker for an All-State tailback, but then pass for 22, 23 touchdowns.”

According to Putz, Johnson always possessed a linebacker-esque manner of playing quarterback.

“He has always been a real gritty, tough-minded linebacker type kid,” Putz said. “He just happens to be able to throw the ball really, really well. He plays that position with a very rare amount of toughness.”

A senior in 2022, Johnson took over as the starting quarterback for the Mustangs in 2020 after the graduation of three-year starter Logan Schmitt.

According to Putz, Johnson, a sophomore in 2020, took the starting job despite the pandemic wiping out the team’s camps during the preseason.

“It was a three-way competition,” Putz said. “He stepped in and took the job and really got better each and every week…He was replacing another three way starter who had just led our school to our first district title. [He had] big shoes to fill. He never backed down. He just kept working, kept getting better.”

Although he won the starting job, Johnson said he did not feel prepared for the starting job at first.

“When I was younger, I was not ready for the varsity level,” Johnson said. “It made me want to work harder to get to where some of the guys that I watched before me performed at…It all started to work out the more time I put in.”

Johnson continued and highlighted two teammates who helped prepare him and take the pressure off of him during his first two seasons.

“Sophomore year was definitely a difference from going fresh/soph to varsity,” Johnson said. “There was a senior [Caleb Straw] on the team that year that I started over. He really helped me slow the game down. We watched film with our QB coach and he really helped me have everything slow down and be relaxed during the game.”

In addition to Straw, 2021 Class 3A First Team running back Marcus Beatty also helped alleviate the pressure on Johnson early in his career.

“Sophomore year, I was trying not to do anything wrong, just trying to do what they asked me to do,” Johnson said. “Marcus Beatty helped me with that—not having to do more than I had to do.”

According to Putz, Johnson’s ability to continually improve also comes from his willingness to put in the extra work.

“Mitch is a grinder,” Putz said. “If he has a bad day at practice, a bad day throwing, it will not be uncommon for me to look out of the locker room and see him out there working on it for an hour.”

Putz also added that he does not expect Johnson to struggle after losing his All-State tailback.

“Mitch has been a in a lot of big moments,” Putz said. “Qualified for the state wrestling tournament, twice, played in the state baseball tournament, quarterback for us in the quarterfinals, last year. So, he has been in a lot of big moments. I do not see him as a kid that looks at pressure like that. He looks at it like ‘I need to get my job done.’…He will be ready for that challenge.”

In fact, Putz said Johnson could put together a noteworthy season of his own, once he returns from an elbow injury sustained during baseball season.

“If he can get back healthy, he can step up and set school records for us in the pass game—season and career,” Putz said. “I expect him to put up another All-State type season at middle linebacker for us.”

Although his coach sees potential for a big season, Johnson does not concern himself with individual accolades or records.

“The fans come to watch a good game and watch us win a game,” Johnson said. “If that is having our junior running back Trey Webber score three times or someone else catching the ball, I—we—will do whatever it takes to win the game. It is not some much about ourselves or the individual side of it.”

With 2,502 yards and 39 touchdowns in the last two season combined, Johnson led Indee to one district title and two consecutive playoff appearances.

According to Putz, Johnson can lead the Mustangs to another successful season in 2022.

“We can be right in the mix of where we left off,” Putz said. “Mitch is going to be a big part of that.”